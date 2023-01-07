Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson won’t dress against Predators, Nic Dowd returns





Washington Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette announced at his pre-match press conference on Friday that neither Nicklas Backstrom neither Thomas Wilson will be in the Caps roster for their game against the Nashville Predators. The only returning player will be Nic Dowd. The team’s fourth-line normal center missed Thursday’s game at Columbus due to the birth of his second child. Backstrom and Wilson spoke extensively to the media after practice Wednesday and are clearly set to make their season debuts. “They trained hard, skated hard, contact hard, everything was full for them,” Laviolette said. “They’re just in the same mode of continuing to push to get to where we want them to be.” When asked directly by Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic if Sunday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets was a possibility for the two stars, Laviolette answered neither in the negative nor in the affirmative. “We’ll see where things stand,” Laviolette said. “We’ll see where they are after tonight. Where everything is for them tomorrow and go from there. Dowd returns to the roster after leaving during one of the hottest periods of his career. He has three goals in his last five games and six goals in his last nine. He has 10 total goals on the season and his career high is 11, which he set in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season. Laviolette also said goaltender Charlie Lindgren will be back in the Caps pocket against the Preds. Lindgren last played in the team’s 9-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on New Year’s Eve. He finished December with a league-high 9 wins, scoring average allowed of 2.02 and a save percentage of .929. The Predators enter Friday night action also playing the back half of a straight game. They beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 in Raleigh on Thursday night. Overall, the Preds have had a very inconsistent season, currently sitting sixth in the league’s Central Division. They have won five of their last ten games. Main photo: Elizabeth Kong/MRNB

