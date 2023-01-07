Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail to raise 500 Cr via MNT

Connect with us

With a market capitalization of 26,345.16 Cr, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. is a large-cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary sector. The company, which carries leading international fashion brands for men, women and children, is India’s largest manufacturer and retailer of branded fashion apparel. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) is a subsidiary of the Fortune 500 Aditya Birla Group, a multinational company operating in 36 countries in North and South America, Africa and Asia.

The company’s board of directors said in a filing today that we wish to inform you that the company proposes to raise funds by issuing 5,000 listed, unsecured, rated and redeemable non-convertible debentures with a value nominal 10,00,000 (Ten Lakh Rupees only) each issued at par grouping 5,00,000,000 (rupees five hundred crores only), based on a private placement, on or after January 13, 2023. The foregoing is within the limits approved by the Board of Directors and shareholders of the Company from time to time.”

For the quarter that ended September 2022 or Q2FY23, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail reported its highest quarterly revenue ever, up 50% YoY to Rs. 3075 Cr. with a 33% growth from pre-COVID levels. For the quarter, consolidated EBITDA rose to Rs. 418 Cr.

Based on the outlook for the next fiscal year, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) said in its annual report that the next fiscal year is going to be a race for normality for the industry with invigorated market sentiments. Your company looks to the new fiscal year with cautious optimism about markets and consumer preferences. India’s economy is heading for a steady recovery, glimpses of which were evident during the FY22 holiday season. As vaccination drives progress across the country, consumers are expected to resume shopping with renewed confidence. As mobility picks up, demand for categories such as evening wear, formal wear, party wear and accessories will pick up. In the long term, India remains on a strong floodgates trajectory given the underlying growth drivers such as favorable demographics, rising per capita and disposable income, and consumption growth. With a digitally and structurally transformed business, your business is on a growth trajectory to make the most of post-pandemic opportunities. The capital structure of your Company has undergone a significant change and the balance sheet has been further strengthened; giving it the necessary foundation to support the ambitious growth plans it is pursuing. A strong and healthy balance sheet with a diversified and well-executed portfolio game will position your business as a leader in all fashion and lifestyle segments, ranging from value brands, premium to luxury brands,”

Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd closed today on the NSE at 278.75 each, down 0.32% from the previous close of 279.65. The stock recorded total volume of 2,523,914 shares compared to the 20-day average volume of 1,782,717 shares. Over the past year, the stock has fallen 4.55%.

