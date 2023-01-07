One of Princess Diana’s famous dresses goes on sale





Jacqui Palumbo, CNN (CNN) – It might not be as famous as its spinning head “revenge dress”, but an eggplant-colored silk velvet piece is still one of Princess Diana’s most iconic dresses. The late royal wore it for both an official royal portrait in 1991 and for an intimate Vanity Fair broadcast in 1997, just before her death. For the first time in more than 25 years, the dress will go up for auction and is expected to fetch up to $120,000 at a Sotheby’s sale in New York later this month. Designed by fashion designer Victor Edelstein, the strapless number features a sculptural sweetheart neckline and tulip-shaped skirt. It last sold for $24,150 in 1997, at a Christie’s charity auction with 79 dresses donated by Diana. Sales collectively reached $3.25 million, benefiting AIDS and cancer organizations including the Royal Marsden Hospital, where she served as chair for eight years. In the Vanity Fair story, photographed by Mario Testino, the magazine focused on the auction, calling its decision to sell the dresses a “powerful symbol of her changing life” following her high-profile divorce from Prince Charles, while she was “letting go of a life that never was.” But the Princess of Wales was more reserved when discussing her decision to sell the clothes, saying only that it was “a key to letting go of those beautiful dresses”. She told the magazine: “However, I am extremely happy that others can now share the joy I had wearing them.”

The dark purple dress was part of Edelstein’s fall 1989 collection, although he had been designing custom looks for the princess for more than a decade, according to Sotheby’s. It was featured in a painting by Douglas Hardinge Anderson in 1991, as well as on a Franklin Mint doll in 1998. Edelstein was also behind Diana’s midnight blue “Travolta dress”, the long velvet dress in which she danced with the actor at the White House. which sold for 264,000 ($347,000) in 2019 to charity after failing to sell at auction. This Edelstein dress will be part of Sotheby’s ‘The One’ auction on January 27, along with other notable fashion and entertainment items, including a ticket to former President John F. Kennedy’s birthday in 1962 where Marilyn Monroe serenaded him and LeBron James’ Miami Heat jersey from the 2013 NBA Finals. The-CNN-Wire

