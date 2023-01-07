Top Fashion Stories of the Week: January 6

At the start of the new year, fashion featured a diverse mix of business deals, creative director changes and new collaboration launches. On the contrary, he revealed that the coming year in fashion is set to include a wide array of chat-worthy moments big and small.

adidas and Thom Browne appeared in court regarding their ongoing three-stripe trademark litigation; To dry Q4 forecasts suggest Balenciaga ad controversy could contribute to lower numbers; California became the first state to ban fur sales; and Louise Trotter left Lacoste as creative director. Outside of business, Marni and Carhartt WIP teamed up for a funkadelic offering, the Dior x ERL “California Collection” filed at DSM, Louis Vuitton launched its Yayoi Kusama collaboration in New York and Fendi and Tiffany & Co. teamed up for a sterling silver Baguette bag.

Below, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the best fashion stories of the week so you can stay up to date on industry trends.

adidas and Thom Browne take legal action over three-stripe trademark dispute



Last Tuesday, adidas and Thom Browne appeared in court for the Southern District of Manhattan regarding an ongoing battle against the Three Stripes brand. Although a trademark infringement and dilution lawsuit was filed against Thom Browne in June 2021, the recent appearance marks a new point for the big name case. The sportswear brand claims that the Browne brand is imitating [its] three-stripe mark in a manner likely to confuse consumers and mislead the public as to its source, sponsorship, association or affiliation, which, in turn, irreparably harms the adidas mark and extremely valuable sound [mark].

As such, adidas is seeking $867,225 in damages for potential licensing fees along with $7 million in profits, according to adidas attorney R. Charles Henn Jr. of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP viaWWD. See the post in the link above for details on both parties’ claims in court.

Kering’s Q4 forecast implies Balenciaga ad controversies could contribute to lower numbers



Balenciaga hasn’t run out of hot water just yet, and as a result, it looks like Kering will take a hit. Due to the Balenciaga advertising controversy in 2022, the brand suffered significant business losses in the US and UK markets, according to a WWD report on recent research on HSBC shares.

The report details the fourth quarter forecast for Kering, which could see a 3.1% decline, which includes Gucci’s 12.5% ​​decline and an 8% improvement in its other brands. But as the official report on the numbers has yet to be released, it’s unclear how much the Balenciaga controversy will hurt Kering. Alongside Balenciaga, recent changes at Gucci should also produce changes at Kering given the recent departure of creative director Alessandro Michele.

Balenciaga accounted for around 10% of Kering Group sales in 2021, while Gucci’s figure sits at 55%. Stay tuned for more details on Kering’s fourth quarter when the official fourth quarter report is released next month.

Louise Trotter leaves Lacoste



From Alessandro Michele leaving Gucci to Raf Simons closing his eponymous label, 2022 has been a year of big changes in creative direction that have made waves in the industry. Well, it looks like 2023 will continue that trend as Louise Trotter has left Lacoste as creative director after a four-year run.

Trotter joined Lacoste in 2018 and presented her first show with the brand in 2019 during Paris Fashion Week. Upon release, Trotter showed his latest collection to a private group last year and will be part of the brand’s SS23 collection.

California is officially the first state to ban fur sales



California has taken another step in the direction of animal welfare and environmental fairness by becoming the first state to ban fur sales. The ban came into effect on January 1 and prohibits the sale and manufacture of new animal fur products.

For clarity, the law does not prohibit the sale of used fur products that appear through second-hand dealers or non-profit thrift stores. The law also does not affect the ownership rights of the furs. Therefore, it is still legal to wear real fur clothing in California. Additionally, the ban affects department stores like Bloomingdale’s, Macy’s and Neiman Marcus in the state which have either closed their fur salons or closed fur sales, according to WWD.

We are grateful to California for taking a stand against the cruel fur industry by implementing this statewide ban on the production and sale of new fur products, said Jenny Berg , California State Director for the Humane Society of the United States, in astatement.

Take an Official Look at Marni and Carhartt WIP’s Funkadelic Fusion



Francesco Risso’s Marni announced her collaboration with Carhartt WIP last year, and now the collection has finally been revealed. To bring this funky collaboration to life, the brands tapped Bootsy Collins, his wife Patti Collins, the grandson of Bootsy Vincent and Babyxsosa.

Fusing Marni’s whimsical and colorful cadence with Carhartt WIP’s workwear style, uniform pieces take shape in color block constructions and floral prints with collaborative branding. Highlights of the collection include the Active and Chore jackets, which appear in green/white, yellow/black and warm hued colourways.

The Marni x Carhartt WIP collection will be released on January 14 in Carhartt WIP stores, Marni boutiques and on Marnis website.

The “California Couture” collection by Dior and ERL arrives at DSM this week



Dior and ERL have finally released their “California Couture” collection at Dover Street Market, which was first unveiled in May. Filled with an array of dreamy colors, elevated style meets Cali comfort in the highly anticipated collaboration.

Pieces such as quilted puffer jackets, pastel-colored satin suits and more adorned the show’s bold blue runway. Dior’s Kim Jones noted that the glamor of Christ Dior’s period in the United States served as a focal point in creating the collection. HYPEBEAST recently caught up with Kim Jones and Eli Russel Linnetz to discuss the collection’s dynamic and fun influences.