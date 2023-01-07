Ana de Armas shines in a black dress with high slits while discussing “Blonde” with Jimmy Fallon





Ana de Armas showed off her sculpted legs while rocking in front of the New York set of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week! The Golden Globe nominee and style icon, 34, rocked a figure-hugging black dress with an epic high slit while speaking with host Jimmy Fallon, 48, about her buzz-worthy performance as Marilyn Monroe in the 2022 netflix movie, Blond. READ MORE: Ana de Armas closes the red carpet in a Prairecore sweater and a tiny black miniskirt Ana de Armas stuns in a classic black dress with a sultry slit The show tonight the Knives out The star’s timelessly chic LBD is by Oscar de la Renta, and de Armas teamed it with matching black Camoscio Gianvito Rossi heels. To accessorize, de Armas added sparkly drop earrings and a chunky ring, which also helped show off her sleek black manicure. As for her makeup, no time to die The actress opted for a black liner, voluminous lashes, pink blush on her high cheekbones and a glossy nude lip to top it all off. She wore her medium length brown tresses parted in the middle and styled in sleek loose waves at the ends. de Armas talks about starring in Ballerina with Keanu Reeves While she Tonight’s show appearance, de Armas opened up about her love for ice cream, how she initially dreaded portraying the iconic Monroe in Blondand his next movie Ballerinain which she stars with Keanu Reeves. The Len Wiseman-directed action-thriller will be the fifth film and seventh installment in the John Wick franchise, and is reportedly slated for a March 2023 release date. Speaking to Fallon, de Armas provided an update on fans. and teased his fight scenes with Reeves. “We have been in Prague to shoot for four months. We still have a month ahead of us. And I suffer. You know, my body, my back, everything hurts,” she said. She added: “I’m complaining, I’m in pain, I’m bruised. Bond had fifteen minutes. It’s quite a movie, another level. But the other day Keanu and I were rehearsing our very difficult stunt scene , and this man is rolling and throwing me and doing crazy stunts. And I’m like I can’t complain anymore. Because he does it! He really is the best.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.shefinds.com/collections/ana-de-armas-high-slit-black-dress-jimmy-fallon/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos