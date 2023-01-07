Fashion
Men’s basketball finally comes home and hosts VMI in SoCon Clash on Saturday
CHATTANOOGA — The Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball team and freshman head coach Dan Earl will host a familiar opponent at McKenzie Arena on Saturday with Southern Conference foe VMI. The tip against the Keydets is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
Earl, prior to accepting the position from UTC in March 2022, coached VMI for the past seven seasons and contributed to a historic streak in the program over the past few years. He led the Keydets to their first winning season since 2013-14 after finishing 13-12 (11-1 at home) while earning SoCon Coach of the Year honors in 2020-21. This team also made an appearance in the semi-finals for the first time since 2003.
Former VMI Stars jake stephens and Honor Huff followed Coach Earl to Scenic City via the transfer portal ahead of the 2022-23 season. Stephens, a transfer graduate, currently leads the SoCon in both points (20.4) and rebounds per game (10.3) while Huff is out of the campaign 22-23 due to intra-transfer rules. -conference.
Chattanooga (9-7, 1-2 SoCon) is looking to rebound from a 73-61 loss to UNCG on Wednesday night inside Greensboro Coliseum. The loss ended a four-game road streak in which the Mocs went 1-3. jamal johnson continues to score at a high rate, scoring 23, 21, 21 and 19 points during the four-game away streak.
VMI (5-11, 0-3 SoCon) comes into Saturday’s game looking to snap a five-game skid under freshman head coach Andrew Wilson. The Keydets dropped conference games at Furman (85-62), at home to ETSU (64-50) and on the road at Samford (87-78).
Fans can watch the game LIVE on ESPN+ through the Watch ESPN and ESPN App platforms or fans can also tune in LIVE on WFLI 96.1 FM / 100.3 FM / 1070AM in Chattanooga as well as the Varsity Network app.
GAME INFO
Chattanooga (9-7, 1-2 SoCon) vs. VMI (5-11, 0-3 SoCon)
Saturday, January 7, 2 p.m. ET Chattanooga, Tenn. McKenzie Arena (10,995)
ESPN+ Listen Live statistics To buy tickets
PROMOTION: Saturday’s game will benefit the Hamilton County Care Closet. Fans who donate necessary school items such as: school uniform clothes (polos, khakis, etc.), underwear, socks, toiletries and other hygiene items, as well as laundry detergent, book bags, winter clothes and more, will receive general admission tickets for only $5.
PLAY NOTES
Chattanooga VMI SoCon
SERIES INFORMATION
64e Game record: 47-16 Home: 23-5 Away: 20-9 Neutral: 4-2
Last meeting: February 19, 2022 L, 75-80 McKenzie Arena (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
LAST TIME OUT
Chattanooga (9-7, 1-2 SoCon) suffered its third loss in its last four games (all on the road) following a 73-61 loss at UNCG on Wednesday night inside Greensboro Coliseum. jamal johnson continued his hot shot with his fourth straight game of 19 or more points, finishing with 19 points on 7-of-16 shooting (5-of-11 3PT) plus six rebounds. jake stephens notched his ninth double-double of the season after posting 17 points and 13 rebounds.
JOHNSON TAKES FIRE
Transfer graduate jamal johnson found his depth shot in a recent run of games. Johnson has connected on three threes or more in eight straight games, including 6-of-10 straight performances against Georgia and the Citadel. He scored a career-high 23 points last week at Georgia before adding 21 points in back-to-back games against The Citadel and Mercer to open the SoCon roster. He scored 19 goals in Wednesday’s loss to UNCG.
THREE STREAK CANCELED
Chattanooga had connected on 10 or more threes in 10 straight games that went on to set new program highs. The Mocs were the only team this season to knock down 10 or more in 10 straight before connecting in just eight at the UNCG, finally breaking the historic streak.
JAKE STEPHENS NAMED SOCON PLAYER OF THE MONTH
jake stephens was named SoCon Player of the Month for December, the league office announced Thursday. Stephens has now won the award twice this season (November/December) and racked up four career monthly honors, becoming the fourth player to do so in SoCon history. He is the first since Fletcher Magee in 2018-19 to win it in consecutive months.
STEPHENS IN NATIONAL COMPARISON
How it works by Jake Stephens hot start compared to others across the country? Stephens is currently the only NCAA DI player to average at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. He joins Purdue’s Zach Edey as the only two players who are averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds per game. His 20.4 points per game average ranks 15th in the NCAA DI while his 326 total points are ninth in Division I this season.
ONE OF THE NATION’S BEST DEEP THREATS
Going into NCAA DI action on Friday (1/6), Chattanooga ranks No. 2 in NCAA Division I behind averaging 12.1 three-pointers per game. Mocs was ranked #1 for the previous two weeks before seeing its average drop slightly.
DEEP EARL EFFECT
Chattanooga (12.1 – 2nd), Cornell (11.7 – 3rd) and Penn State (10.9 – 5th) rank among the top three-point shooting teams in the nation. Cornell is run by Dan Earl’s younger brother, Brian, while Penn State is Earl’s alma mater (1997).
|
