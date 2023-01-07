Fashion Cloud B2B Marketplace Makes Statement on Expansion





A European B2B marketplace for fashion wholesalers and retailers Fashion Cloud has raised significant new funding to expand globally. Fashion Cloud is based in Hamburg, Germany. It is a B2B marketplace with a base of 20,000 mainly European retailers and wholesalers. Fashion Cloud has raised 25.5 million euros (approximately 26 million USD) from Verdane, a European investment company. Growing Fashion Cloud The company will use the money to continue to expand internationally, including in North America. “The new capital will be used to further develop established features such as Content and Ordering, which allow retailers to access marketing materials and product data from over 600 brands while ordering items with a single click. in vendor brand stores,” the company said. “In addition, Fashion Cloud will develop innovative products and expand its automated replenishment suggestions (Smart Replenishment), which ensures stores have the exact quantity and type of items that are right at all times.” Fashion Cloud says it now has over 20,000 retailers and 600 brands using its platform. Clients include international retailers and brands like Zalando, Magasin du Nord, Hugo Boss and Scotch & Soda. Brands and retailers want to be able to work together more easily and efficiently,” says co-founder Alies ter Kuile. “This investment allows Fashion Cloud to take collaboration between stakeholders to the next level. Fashion Cloud says its marketplace platform allows brands and retailers to share marketing materials and product data. In the meantime, they will also be able to optimize the management of wholesale orders and inventory. “With strong partners by our side, we will ensure the transformation of the wholesale fashion industry to a more efficient and sustainable industry,” said ter Kuile. Register Sign up for a free subscription to Digital Commerce 360 ​​B2B News, published 4x/week, covering technology and business trends in the growing B2B e-commerce industry. Contact Mark Brohan, Vice President of B2B and Market Research Development, at[email protected]and follow him on Twitter @markbrohan. follow us onLinkedInand be the first to know when new Digital Commerce 360 ​​B2B News content is released. Prefer

