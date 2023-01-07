If ever a wedding dress summed up its wearer, it was the dress Sophie chose for her wedding to Prince Edward – Royal Central





On January 6, 1999, Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones announced that they were engaged. To celebrate the occasion, 24 years later, Lydia Starbuck returns to the stunning wedding dress of the Countess of Wessex. If ever a royal wedding dress sums up its wearer, it was the dress chosen by Sophie Rhys-Jones for her wedding to Prince Edward on June 19, 1999 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor. Subtle, elegant and classic, it was the last Windsor wedding dress of the 20e century and he saw in a new era with style. Sophie and Edwards’ big day could have been a modern wedding, but it also had a medieval feel. It was a nod to the chivalrous and heraldic past that still lives on in St. George, home to the ancient Order of the Garter, and the bride’s attire took on several elements that set the tone for this unusual but striking. Embed from Getty Images The centerpiece of this bridal look was an ivory silk organza coat dress with crepe and tulle, all hand-dyed. The bodice featured a V-neck with long sleeves ending in fluted cuffs that hinted at late medieval style. The cinched-waist bodice gives way to a slightly flared skirt that extends into a long train. The bride also wore a tulle veil, an inch longer than her train, which was noticeably caught in the breeze as she ascended the steps of St. George’s Chapel. One of the most striking features of Sophie’s bridal look was how much and how she embellished the dress. While Lady Diana Spencer and Sarah Ferguson opted to have patterns on their wedding dresses, Sophie used her sparkle more subtly. There were more than 325,000 pearls and crystal beads on the mantle dress, train and veil, added in understated patterns to give overall luster to the wedding attire. They are perhaps most visible on the front of the coat dress, where they form crisp lines along the bodice and skirt opening. The dress was designed by Samantha Shaw who had married herself a few weeks before Sophie and Edward. Already a popular dressmaker, she had opened her first studio in Chelsea in 1995 after studying costume design, and her commission for the royal wedding dress was announced in April 1999. Sophie’s wedding look was completed with some pretty special royal jewelry. The tiara that secured her veil was a special creation, all in diamonds, with pieces from the Queens collection remodeled by David Thomas d’Asprey and Garrard. The bride also wore a striking necklace and earrings, presented by her groom and adorned with cream and black pearls. Embed from Getty Images This color scheme was reflected in her bridal party outfits with her two pageboys and two bridesmaids in black and white designs inspired by the Order of the Garter. Sophies flowers also had a monochromatic effect with dark green foliage on pale cream flowers. As the bride walked in and out of the church, there was also a chance to catch a glimpse of her wedding shoes, by Gina, which featured three-inch heels. Embed from Getty Images Sophie’s dress may not be Windsor’s best-known wedding dress, but it remains a classic, nearly twenty years after its first appearance. The understated elegance of the Countess of Wessex put a final fashionable spin on Windsor wedding dresses of the 20e century and nods to a new wave of style to come. There’s plenty more about this historic royal wedding in our new anthology, now available. Royal Weddings, A Collection is on sale under a paperback and an ebook on Amazon.

