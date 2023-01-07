La La Anthony Sparkles for BMF Season 2 in Silver Dress and Heels – Footwear News

La La Anthony walked the red carpet for the BMF Season 2 premiere in Los Angeles yesterday. Making her mark on nighttime events, the TV personality was daringly dressed in a Vivienne Westwood dress and matching heeled sandals.



La La Anthony attends the BMF Season 2 Los Angeles Premiere on January 05, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for STARZ

Anthony shone in a silver sequin dress. The floor-length ensemble featured an off-the-shoulder bodice with a corseted look, a full skirt and a sweetheart neckline. The fitted dress was strewn with small but mighty shiny mirrored silver sequins arranged in closely spaced rows that caught the flash of the cameras. The “Power” actress wore her ombre tresses slicked back and in a high ponytail that cascaded down her back. As for accessories, Anthony wore silver studs and a diamond ring to match the metallic nature of her dress.

Related

Anthony seems to know his way around shoes. From crazy thigh-high boots to tiny heeled sandals, the actress’ footwear is often one-of-a-kind with a touch of edgy glamour. That being said, the star donned silver sandals with thick sheer straps and thin stilettos that effectively enhanced the 41-year-old’s outfit while giving her a few extra inches. Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and down the leg for added security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that highlight the legs.



La La Anthony attends the BMF Season 2 Los Angeles Premiere on January 05, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, Anthony still dominates. The former MTV “TRL” host is known for his show-stopping outfits which usually consist of monochromatic moments, colorful prints and streetwear. Her shoe wardrobe is equally daring. You’ll likely see her in Christian Louboutin pumps, thigh-high boots and stylish kicks. In addition to her exquisite taste in fashion, the multi-faceted businesswoman has made a name for herself in the fashion industry by collaborating with British online retailer PrettyLittleThing.

PICTURES: See how La La Anthony’s style has evolved over the years.