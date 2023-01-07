



AndThe Priest – Mensah When most of us think of laser hair removal, we think of it as something women do to get rid of unwanted hair. But you know what? Men have unwanted hair too! And that’s why NaNa Osafo-Mensah is sharing her story with us. A defensive lineman for the Fighting Irish, NaNa is a senior at Notre Dame pursuing a master’s degree in business management. He works hard, plays hard and loves spending time with his boys, but he’s always been annoyed by ingrown hairs. After telling his parents about it, he used creams and waxed, but when a friend posted about Laser hair removal in Milanhe decided to check. Now that he is on his 10th treatment, he said he only has a few left until he is done Laser hair removal along his neck and jaw. I love it since I started it, NaNa said, I love that it gets rid of all the hair. I don’t have to worry about shaving, I don’t have to worry about being ready before certain events, and I don’t have to worry about bumps or ingrown hairs because there are there is nothing there. It’s a really nice feeling. AndThe Priest – Mensah Although he’s excited to embark on the process, NaNa admitted that the sensation of the laser wasn’t what he thought it would be. People said it hurt a little. I didn’t think it was painful, but it was unexpected, he said. It was like separate buzzes for each hair, and although the intensity increased with each session, it still wasn’t painful. He said at first he had a fleeting thought that maybe it was a little too feminine, but I’m so glad I continued, he said. At the end of the day, I’m doing something to make myself happy, and I don’t care what people might think. Then, after people found out he was getting laser hair removal, NaNa says that Men and the women started asking him about it. He loved the opportunity to allow others to look to the future and try laser hair removal instead of just going through the same process to shave or wax again and again. AndThe Priest – Mensah And he loved his experience at the Milan Laser. They are awesome, says NaNa. They are always smiling and happy, they have the best customer service. It has been a great experience. He goes on to say that his treatments have changed his life. I’ve always been a little unsure about my ingrown hairs, but being able to get rid of them and not worry about them has changed my life for the better. So if you have struggled with ingrown hairs or other hair related issues like PCOSdiscover Milan Laser and book your free treatment and free consultation now.

