20 popular Kate Middleton fashion items of 2022 that you can still buy this year | vanity lounge





In honour of Kate Middletonwe’re celebrating the Princess of Wales’ iconic style by looking back at the fabulous outfits she wore last year. As we gear up for what should be another twelve months of exciting royal looks, from an impending coronation dress fit for a princess to a range of New Year’s public engagement ensembles, there’s no doubt that Kate will continue to turn heads in 2023. But as last year has been extremely busy for Kate, there’s no way to honor the princess without spotlighting some of her most beloved looks and fashion items. that royal family lovers have been trying to get their hands on. The Kate Effect was still alive and well in 2022, after Kate wore 17 different looks during her March tour of Central America and the Caribbean with her husband Prince William. During the tour, the mum-of-three wore everything from playful dresses and a sparkly dress to cargo pants and sneakers. In the summer, the Princess, who recently received the new title of Colonel of the Irish Guards of King Charles, made waves as she attended multiple days of Wimbledon in a series of bright summer dresses accessorized with delicate handbags and cool shades. Outside the grass courts, the princess did not disappoint as she wowed crowds around the world with glamorous looks for more formal events, including the London premiere of Top Gun: Maverickwhere she stuns at the arm of Tom Cruise in a black and white off-the-shoulder Roland Mouret dress. But when tragedy struck the family in September, Kate buttoned up in a selection of sophisticated all-black looks for queen elizabeththe funeral of and events honoring the legacy of the late monarch after her death. To close out the year, William and Kate ventured to America with a Boston tour in December. There, Kate showcased a series of jewel-toned winter looks including Alexander McQueen trouser suits, Mulburry handbags, a classic Burberry check dress and a vintage Chanel tweed jacket, which she wore on the pitch. at a Celtics game. Despite a non-stop 2022a that celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and mourned her passing, the Princess relied on a host of classic looks for every occasion. And while some of the Royal Family’s designer outfits aren’t available to the general public, Kate still manages to balance custom couture items with a variety of accessible brands. So if you’re looking to get your hands on some of Kate’s most popular ensemble items from last year to update your New Year’s wardrobe, you’re in luck! Whether you missed some of Kate’s spring-inspired pieces on her Caribbean tour in March, searched desperately for her favorite Superga sneakers, or tried to nab her coveted official Vampire’s Wife portrait dress, we We’ve rounded up a selection of pieces that Princess Kate donned in 2022 that you can still get your hands on for the New Year. So upgrade your 2023 wardrobe and shop some of Kate’s best must-have pieces from last year. But don’t wait too long or the “Kate Effect” will take hold of these items as well.

