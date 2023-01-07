Ask Amy: the bride asks the guest to wear a specific color and style dress

Dear Amy: My husband’s sister is getting married in a year.

She requires all mothers at her wedding to wear a specific dress color and style.

I’m not at the wedding, so I assumed that as a wedding guest, I would be able to choose my own appropriate dress; however, my mother-in-law (her mother) recently told me that the bride also wanted me and the other two sisters-in-law to wear the same color and dress style as the mothers.

I was quite surprised, as I have never heard of a bride requiring people who were not at the wedding to purchase a specific color and style of dress.

I have seven weddings to attend next year so I was going to buy a few new dresses for the year and wear them again since different groups of people will be at different weddings.

It now forces me to buy a specific type of dress that I wouldn’t usually buy. I understand that when I’m a bridesmaid, but I don’t have such a role in this wedding. It really controls me and didn’t make me feel good because the way I was informed was weird (my mother-in-law mentioned this to me several times over the course of a day).

I got married last year and didn’t dictate what the in-laws or mothers should wear to our wedding.

Is this an unusual request?

sorry sister in law

Dear Sorry: Keep in mind that anyone can ask anything.

And yes, it seems that brides (and/or their mothers) are increasingly asking/expecting/demanding that their guests wear a specific color and style of clothing at the wedding, as if their guests are some sort of wedding team. nuptial encouragement.

You married into this family very recently. Your mother-in-law transmitted this diktat to you.

The first thing to do is to personally ask the bride to explain this request. What exactly is she asking for and why?

The second thing to do is to say no. You can do this by promising to dress appropriately but sit at the back of the room or skip the photos (if that’s the bride’s goal).

If you were able to say no, countless wedding guests would want to hoist you onto their shoulders and parade you through the reception hall.

I’ve researched this issue on various well-known wedding sites, and I’m sorry to report that brides are being coached on their right to make this kind of request. On a very popular site, women are told that having a monochromatic wedding is justified because your wedding should be your own vision. They add: Pro tip: It will pay off big with great wedding photos and just a generally classy, ​​classy, ​​and organized vibe.

To quote the wonderful Miss Manners on this very topic: wedding guests are people, not props.

Dear Amy: Over the holidays, my husband and I met a new neighbor at a holiday party.

We exchanged information and decided to meet for lunch in the near future.

Well, I got a message from this neighbor yesterday, asking my husband and I for cocktails and snacks.

We decided on a day and time and she then told us to bring whatever we wanted to drink and provide the nibbles.

My husband thinks it’s rude. I think it’s weird.

Your thoughts?

Bring ours

Dear Bringing: It may depend on where you are from. In some cultures and communities, BYOB is not considered too far from the norm.

This host might have made you feel more comfortable if she had phrased the request a little differently, for example, something like: I don’t serve alcohol in the house, but you’re more than welcome to bring your own. I’ll have seltzer water and iced tea on hand.

As it stands, you wonder what exactly is the motivation for being invited to cocktails and snacks when it’s really just snacks.

As you get to know this neighbor, her attitude towards entertainment will be revealed.

Dear Amy: Thank you for standing up for Santa Claus (in response to a recent question from No Gaslight).

Gaslight doesn’t seem to realize that believing in this little bit of magic is a benign phase of childhood.

What a grinch!

Santa’s fan

Dear Fan: Answering this question has prompted many readers to contribute their own sweet Santa stories, giving me a dose of magic just before Christmas.

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, PO Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)

2022 Amy Dickinson. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.