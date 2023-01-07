Princess Diana’s iconic purple dress will be auctioned by Sotheby’s in New York





The dress was designed by Victor Edelstein for his Fall 1989 collection. An eggplant-colored silk velvet dress once owned by Princess Diana is up for auction at a Sotheby’s sale in New York later this month. The dress was worn by the Princess of Wales in an official royal portrait in 1991 and an intimate Vanity Fair spread in 1997. It is a strapless Infanta-style evening dress by Victor Edelstein and is expected to fetch up to at $120,000 at auction. “A dramatic ball gown, in the ‘Infanta’ style, from the collection of Diana, Princess of Wales. A strapless evening dress in deep aubergine silk velvet, with a stiffened tulip-shaped skirt, augmented with three buttons in rear paste, designed by Victor Edelstein”, the description on the Read the Sotheby’s website. According to CNN, the dress last sold for $24,150 in 1997, at a Christie’s charity auction that included 79 dresses donated by the princess. The strapless number features a sculptural sweetheart neckline and a tulip-shaped skirt. It was designed by Victor Edelstein for his Fall 1989 collection. “The object is in good condition, consistent with use,” said the auction house. In 1991, Douglas Hardinge Anderson depicted Princess Diana wearing the dress in a painting now hanging in the Royal Marsden Hospital Cancer Fund. The dress also featured on Franklin Mint’s 1998 limited-edition Princess Diana doll, part of a collection of 1,000 dolls wearing her most iconic dress. Read also | Tom Hanks Responds to Criticism of Nepotism, Says ‘It Doesn’t Matter Our Last Names’ The dress will be part of Sotheby’s “The One” auction on January 27. The event will also feature notable fashion and entertainment items, including a ticket to former US President John F Kennedy’s 1962 birthday and LeBron James’ Miami Heat jersey from 2013. NBA Finals. Meanwhile, a large cross pendant which the princess has worn on several occasions has also been put up for sale as part of Sotheby’s annual Royal and Noble auction. The Attallah crucifix pendant was designed in the 20th century by former crown jeweler Garrard. In 1987, Diana wore the big jewel with an Elizabethan-style Catherine Walker dress to a charity gala in London. Featured Video of the Day NDTV Ground Report: Sinking of Joshimath, Cracks in Hundreds of Homes

