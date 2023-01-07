Fashion
Game story: No 15 Indiana Hoosiers lose big lead and fall to Iowa Hawkeyes 91-89 in painful fashion
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Mike Woodson was angry, and with good reason. His Indiana team had just lost 91-89 to Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, losing a 21-point first-half lead, losing forward Race Thompson to a knee injury and letting another late lead slip away in the closing minutes.
And in a one-possession game, an uncertain early Indiana technique on Indiana’s Jordan Geronimo and a late technique on Iowa coach Fran McCaffery that was reversed sent Woodson into a frenzy. There is no love lost between these two coaching teams, and Woodson made that clear in his post-game press conference.
He was furious that McCaffery was allowed to walk to the Indiana caucus, engage in a shouting match with Indiana assistant Yasir Rosemond and get a technical foul from referee Courtney Green , only for his call to be canceled.
“I’m not even going to comment on that because it’s bullshit,’ Woodson said. “It is what it is. And you can print it. Because when you allow coaches to cross half the pitch in your space, that’s bullshit. It is.
“He called the tech and he pulled him out, which is bullshit. The guy should have been kicked out of this fucking game.”
It was a particularly tough loss for Indiana, a team that is now 10-4 overall and just 1-2 in the Big Ten. They’ve been a slow team to start in several games this year, but on Thursday night they fired full throttle, taking a 28-7 lead in the opening six minutes.
Iowa was subdued because senior forward Race Thompson was doing a great defensive job on Iowa star Kris Murray, who had just two points in the first 12 minutes. But later in the first half, an Iowa player dove into his knee while chasing a loose ball. Thompson’s knee bent at an awkward angle and he had to be assisted in the locker room by two teammates. His night was over and he returned to the bench on crutches later in the second half.
“Well, it’s tough because I thought he had his legs under him,” Woodson said. “No appeal. It’s a bad game, really.”
Murray would separate Indiana defenders the rest of the way, especially Jordan Geronimo, who couldn’t keep up. Murray finished with 30 points, including 21 in the second half when Iowa took the lead.
Indiana senior Trayce Jackson-Davis matched his high level of play, scoring 30 points himself and playing through pain from a back injury. He played 38 minutes and 18 seconds, and the entire second half. He had 11 of 20 goals and 8 of 10 free throws, although both misses came late in the game when points were really valuable.
It was a frustrating night for him, dealing with his own level of pain, losing his best friend Thompson to injury and letting another potential road win slip away.
“Injuries happen in basketball, and sometimes you just have to play through those things,” Jackson-Davis said. “I thought we executed (the game plan) well, but at the end of the game we were a bit sloppy and picked up some fouls. We just have to be better in the last four minutes of the game because we don’t can’t make things go the way they did last year when we started losing more and more.
Scroll to continue
“X and Race are both my guys, and to see this disappoints me, disappoints me a lot. I’m praying for the best and hope he’s okay, but I think it’s awful and I’m not going to tell you. lie.”
The loss also ruined a brilliant night for rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino, who played over 37 minutes with Xavier Johnson for at least a month with a foot injury. He scored a career-high 21 points and 5 of 8 three-pointers and also had nine assists. He and Jackson-Davis were the only two double-digit Hoosiers.
Indiana led by 20 points (35-15) at 9:43 of the first half, but Iowa then made the first of many points. They scored 11 points in a row, then went on a 10-2 run late in the half to cut the lead to five. Indiana went to the locker room with a 10-point lead after Jacksion-Davis scored on a three-point play with 48 seconds left and Geronimo scored on an offensive rebound with 10 seconds remaining.
Early in the second half, Iowa made another run to cut Indiana’s lead to 57-56. They eventually tied the game 61-all on a three from Kris Murray, and took the lead on the next possession with center Filip Rebraca, who had 19 points and 10 rebounds, scoring on a layup.
The game went back and forth and Iowa had a 76-72 lead with 7:33 to go. But then Indiana made its own run, scoring eight straight points to go ahead 80-76. Hood-Schifino scored on a layup with 3:42 left, putting Indiana ahead 84-78.
But everything went downhill from there. Iowa had a 9-0 run to take the lead and didn’t let go. They made 11 of 12 free throws in the stretch and Indiana couldn’t get over the bump. Led by three in the final seconds. Trey Galloway was fouled and made the first free throw. He tried to miss the second intentionally, but missed and didn’t hit the rim.
The Hoosiers return home Sunday, taking on Northwestern at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall at noon ET.
They will likely be without Thompson, and bench guys Geronimo, Malik Reneau and maybe even Logan Duncomb will have to step in. Woodson didn’t know the extent of Thompson’s injury, but it didn’t look good.
“I thought Geronimo struggled (defensively) but Race is a better game against Murray and we knew that coming in,” Woodson said. “But we just didn’t play the way we played in the first half. Our defense went the other way.
“And Murray had his way. He was a big part of that. I think he had 21 points in the second half and that’s huge when you’re trying to win a close game. We didn’t get our free throws either (17 of 26, for 65.4 percent) and that’s a bit of a thorn in our side. We have to make free throws. They made theirs (22 of 25 for 88 percent) and we missed ours.
