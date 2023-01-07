Breaking a few style rules can bring a spark of life to an outfit | Fashion





NOTNew Year’s resolutions are a goodie-goodie affair. Sobriety. Budgeting. This time of year is all about batch cooking healthy root vegetable dishes and rinsing plates before putting them in the dishwasher, then flossing before bed. She’s hardworking and well-mannered, but not, you’ll be pleased to hear, fashionable. This is the perfect time to break a few rules. I actually believe that breaking a so-called style rule every day is the key to looking modern. I don’t mean scruffy. I mean include one thing in your look that brings an element of surprise. We follow rules without even realizing it: what colors go together, what suits your age, what hemline is expected at the office, what earrings are a little fancy for the supermarket. Deliberately flouting a single law when getting dressed is a visual wink, a sideways glance at the camera that works like a friendly email signature. It brings a spark of life and humanity to the figure you cut as you walk down the street and encourages us all. At a Chanel show in Paris last year, models wore hiking socks with slingbacks, and it looked excellent This is especially important at this time of year, when keeping warm practices tend to make our outfits look the same and mundane. Summer is naturally a bit fancier sunglasses in your hair, flimsy dresses, brightly painted nails in sandals, but January is a sea of ​​black puffer jackets and sturdy boots or sneakers and in blocks and endless dark jeans, all with the exact same phone bulge in the back right pocket. A little conscious effort can make a big difference. Take socks. Sensible pants with a sturdy brogue or sneaker is an attractive and practical winter combination, but it doesn’t make your heart sing. An unexpected pair of socks in bright red or sequined wool will enhance everything. The key is to make it look deliberate, not like you didn’t know your socks were showing: choose a good quality pair and consider shining your shoes and/or rolling up the hem of your pants an inch. Small thing, huge difference. Unexpected socks are also fun for evening wear. At a Chanel show in Paris last year, models wore chunky hiking socks with slingback sandals, and they looked excellent. Breaking the style rules doesn’t mean looking garish. Combining navy with black is traditionally a no-no, but it’s actually very chic: a navy sweater under a black suit, or a navy dress with black tights, looks minimalist but not boring . I also feel like navy blue with black is a bit French, although I can’t prove it. Gray with camel a camel knit sweater with gray tailored trousers, for example, is chic and professional and a bit Italian. Sign up for Inside Saturday The only way to discover behind the scenes of our brand new magazine, Saturday. Sign up to get stories from our top writers plus all the must-have articles and columns, delivered to your inbox every weekend. Enter your e-mail adress Enter your e-mail adress Register “,”modes”:” “,”newsletterId”:”inside-saturday”,”successDescription”:”We will send you Inside Saturday every weekend”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy and Terms of use to apply. I’m still amazed at the hold the rule against mixing gold and silver jewelry has on seemingly free-spirited women. (Fun fact: Kate Moss once told me that’s the only style rule she sticks to). you know, go all out in a purple hat or brightly colored tights. The possibilities to circumvent the rules can be tailored to your personal taste. Amplifying those likes is exactly the point you want to make, after all. So if you like to wear stripes, try wearing two stripes together: a striped sweater tied around your shoulders over a striped shirt, for example. If leopard print makes you happy, treat it as a neutral and wear it every day. Pick a rule any rule and break it. The choice is yours. And you can change your mind tomorrow. If only all New Year’s resolutions were this fun. Photo assistant: Bruce Horak. Model: Eliana at Body London. Hair and makeup: Sophie Higginson using Bumble & Bumble and Laura Mercier. Dress: Aligned. Socks: whistles. Heels: Dune London

