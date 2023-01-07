The Best Places to Buy Sweaters in Philadelphia

Whether it’s cold or you just need comfort: it’s time to add an extra dose of comfort to our wardrobes.

That’s why we’ve found the best places in Philadelphia to buy comfy clothes. Read on to find out where to buy comfortable, stylish and affordable sweaters, cardigans, sweatshirts and joggers for snuggling up indoors or socializing around the fire pit outdoors.

Price: $$$, Sizes: 2-12

Sandy Edelstein understands all too well the desire to wrap up in winter clothes like oversized blankets. But you don’t have to look casually. That’s why she stocks comfortable, curve-hugging clothes in her boutique Bryn Mawr, Grove 1.2.1. Edelstein’s favourite? A pair of fitted pants think raised jogger, with drawstring called The whip that you can wear just as easily to a Netflix and chill party as when you’re on the go.

821 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr484-380-2540, shopgroveonline.com @grove_121 Hours vary, call or check Instagram for store hours

Price: $$$, Sizes: 0-14

Joey Clarks exceptional and did I say, practical? taste is why Midtown Village specialty store KIN Boutique is stocked with an amazing collection of knitwear, sweaters and sweatpants. His store is welcoming. The collection is colorful and although Clark and his team are helpful there is no pressure to buy. Trademarks include Sister Jane and Steve Madden.

1010 Pine Street, 215-595-2233, shop-kin.com, @shopkinboutique, Mon. closed. Tue-Sat 12pm-7pm Sun noon-6pm

Price: $$, Sizes: XS-XL

Are you looking for a high neck sweater or, better yet, a cable knit fisherman sweater for the man in your life? Your best bet is East Passyunk Avenues Metro Mens. Metro offers brands born and raised in Philadelphia like Mitchell & Ness and national labels like penguin, Scotch and sodas and Ben Sherman. These fresh and cool pieces will impress everyone. Check their instagram for their latest clothing deals.

1712 E. Passyunk Avenue, 267-323-9711, metromensclothing.com, @metromensclothing, Mon. closed, Thu.-Sat. 11:30am-8pm, Sun 11:30am-5pm

Price: $$, Sizes: SL

Art galleries can be a treasure trove of sartorial finds. Midnight Lunch Boutique is a new addition to Old City with a curated collection of cozy lounge sets and vibrant sweaters, all made in the USA and in some cases in Philadelphia by local artisans. Think lots of cotton fleece pieces, sets and separates, to keep you warm. The Midnight Lunch studio also serves as an art gallery that showcases emerging artists from the area.

20 S. Third Street, 609-200-5446, shopmidnightlunch.com, @shop.midnightlunchMon-Sun 11am-6pm

Price: $$, Sizes: XS-XL

It’s always hard to fight the urge to curl up and take a nap at Ardmore’s women’s specialty store, Rowen, because the clothes are so comfortable. Jordan LeWinter has opened Rowen as a destination for mothers and daughters who yearn for laid-back clothes paired with easy-to-wear brands like boys lie and toxic love. And most items are under $100, so the one-for-you, one-for-me business adage applies.

80 Rittenhouse Pl, Ardmore484-270-8572, shop-rowen.com, @shoprowen, Mon.-Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat 10am-5.30pm, Sun 12pm-4pm

Price: $$$$, Sizes: 2-12

Stylist and owner Linda LaRosa adds a chic touch to her cozy pieces because she wants her clients to be able to wear them for years to come. Here you can find an off-the-shoulder Minnie Pink sweater or a Veronique Beard a cardigan that will go just as well with a sweatshirt for an afternoon at home or with your favorite denim or leather pants when it’s time to go out again.

53 W State St, Doylestown215-444-7565, boutiquesixtyfive.com, @shopsixtyfive, Mon.-Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10am-5pm, Sun. 11am-5pm

Price: $, Sizes: XS-XXL

If you fancy a dose of Philly love for your cold weather gear, you have to check out South Fellini. The store sells everything Philly, including beanies and sweatshirts proudly emblazoned with Seven Fishes or Jawn. Can you get more from Philadelphia than that? South Fellini sweatshirts are made from 100% cotton, perfect for burying yourself in. And at $44-$50 each, you can buy as many as you want.

1507 E. Passyunk Avenue, southfellini.com, @southfellini, Thu.-Sun. noon-5 p.m.

Price: $$, Sizes: XXS-L

Velvet hoodies, lace bell-sleeve sweaters, chic color blocks, you’ll find it all at Styche Women’s Clothing Store. Prices range from around $80 to $360, but pieces from popular contemporary brands like Ecru, DL 1961and Nic + Zoe worth a little more because they will last a long time. Were not talking about pilling, people.

57 W. Lancaster Ave, Ardmore610-645-6562, shoptyche.com, @stycheboutiqueI, Tue.-Sat. 11am-6pm, Sun noon-5pm

Price: $$$, Sizes: 2-14

Old Citys Vagabond offers one of the largest collections of deep in the couch sink pieces in town that are also durable. The garments, all made from natural cottons and wools, feel so good against the body. Megan Murphy and Mary Clark focused on matching top and pants sets, like those from the New York-based knitwear designer Lauren Manoogian. And yes, shortened pieces are suitable for the living room.

37 N. Third Street, 215-805-8334, vagabondboutique.com, @shopatvagabond, Mon.-Sat. 11am-6pm, Sun noon-5pm

