Fashion
Phoebe Dynevor looks effortlessly elegant in a black cutout dress
Phoebe Dynevor looks effortlessly elegant in a black cutout dress and red leather boots as she poses at the Louis Vuitton event
She is never wrong when it comes to fashion.
And Phoebe Dynevor looked effortlessly stylish as she posed at the Louis Vuitton and W Magazine awards dinner in Beverly Hills on Friday night.
The Bridgerton actress, 27, wowed in a black cut-out mini dress as she made sure all eyes were on her.
Chic:Phoebe Dynevor looked effortlessly stylish as she posed at the Louis Vuitton and W Magazine awards dinner in Beverly Hills on Friday night
The daring number showed off her toned midriff and cleavage and had a strapless design to give a chic edge, while she then added a blazer.
Phoebe completed her look with long red leather boots that went perfectly with her dress and had a heel to increase her height.
The beauty wore her dark tresses in loose waves over her shoulders and opted for glamorous makeup to show off her features.
Stunning: The Bridgerton actress, 27, wowed in a cut-out black mini dress as she made sure all eyes were on her
It comes after dating rumors at the end of last year swirled around Andrew Garfield and Phoebe.
In November, the two actors were both spotted at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Awards where they seemingly made a connection and “clicked right away.”
An inside source said The sun“there was an immediate attraction” between the Spider-Man star, 39, and the beauty.
The insider was clear that the love interest continued to grow beyond their initial spark at the event.
A spark: It comes after dating rumors at the end of last year swirled around Andrew Garfield and Phoebe
“But it’s certainly not a unique encounter. After leaving together, they have since met and act like a real couple,” they said.
Last year, Phoebe was dating comedian Pete Davidson before they split and he hooked up with Kim Kardashian.
Andrew was previously linked to Emma Stone in the past and dated model Alyssa Miller until their split in April earlier this year.
Andrew has spoken about the pressures to start a family in recent interviews.
The Oscar-nominated actor spoke with British GQ for his photo in their December/January issue and explained that he felt the pressure of having children at his age.
“Freeing myself from the societal obligation to have children before the age of 40 has been an interesting thing to do with myself, where do I start with why it didn’t happen?” he said.
The star continued, “It’s more about accepting a different path than what was expected of me since birth.”
“Like by then you’ll have done that and you’ll have at least one kid — that sort of thing,” he concluded of the topic.
Stardom: Phoebe catapulted to fame after appearing in hit Netflix series Bridgerton as Daphne
