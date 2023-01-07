Fashion
The FAMU Marching 100 will perform at The Chosen-1s Invitational
Florida A&M Universitys Marching 100 kicks off the new year with an all-expenses-paid trip to Los Angeles, California, where they will perform at The Chosen-1s Invitation high school basketball tournament.
Sixty students from the group along with six to eight staff and media crew flew to Los Angeles on Friday and will display their unrivaled reputation at the University of Southern California’s Galen Center on Saturday, January 7.
The band members will perform three halftime shows during the four-match tournament with song selections including “Faces” by Earth Wind and Fire, “About Damn Time by Lizzo, Cuff It and “Break My Soul” by Beyoncé and Dance With Somebody by Whitney Houston.
Nike, one of the partners of the second annual event, invited the band from the university for the show in early December last year, according to band manager and FAMU music teacher Shelby Chipman. Other tournament partners are professional basketball player and four-time NBA champion LeBron James and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
Nike and LeBron James’ ties to FAMU include their partnership with the university in 2021, involving a six-year deal for the famed shoe company to be the official supplier of athletic footwear, apparel and equipment to Rattlers. The deal also includes FAMU teams outfitted in LeBron James uniforms and apparel.
The event will feature several elite high school basketball programs from across the country and will now feature the world’s most illustrious marching band, Nike brand marketer Giovanni Fillari wrote in the letter. invitation, according to a press release.
The FAMU Marching 100 invitation to Los Angeles follows an international trip last year to France, which was also an all-expenses-paid trip as they performed at the Louis Vuitton menswear fashion show in Paris.
Celebrities such as rapper Kendrick Lamar, model Naomi Campbell and FAMU alumnus fashion designer Jerry Lorenzo watched the students parade on stage during the show. The event was also live-streamed around the world for fans to watch from anywhere.
While the group is preparing to give a concert in the City of Angels, it is not the first time for some members.
The trip marks the Marching 100’s first return to California since performing at the 2019 Rose Parade in Pasadena. Over 200 students played at the 130th annual event to celebrate New Year’s Day as part of the Tournament of Roses.
We are thrilled to be invited to perform again in California, Chipman said in a prepared statement. It gives us a chance to introduce ourselves to a new audience that may not have been exposed to the wonderful talent showcased in the Marching 100.
The basketball event will feature on-site activations by Nike, giving attendees the opportunity to take home select Nike-branded items.
The band was also scheduled to perform at the Los Angeles Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks NBA game on Friday at 7:30 p.m. PST at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, but will no longer perform due to flight inconvenience, according to Chipman. .
Following the Marching 100s High School Tournament performances, students in the band along with staff and media crew members will return to Tallahassee on Sunday, Jan. 8 prior to the first day of the spring semester on Monday, Jan. 9.
Contact Tarah Jean at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @tarahjean_.
