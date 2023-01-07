The bride says we mothers should all dress the same

Dear Amy: My husband’s sister is getting married in a year.

She requires all mothers at her wedding to wear a specific dress color and style.

I’m not at the wedding party so I assumed that as a guest I would be able to choose my own appropriate dress; however, my mother-in-law (her mother) recently told me that the bride wanted me and the other two sisters-in-law to wear the same color and dress style as “the mothers”.

I was quite surprised, as I have never heard of a bride forcing people who weren’t at the wedding to buy a specific color and style of dress.

I have seven weddings to attend next year, so I was going to buy a few new dresses for the year and wear them again. (Different groups of people will be at weddings.) This now forces me to buy a specific type of dress that I wouldn’t usually buy. I understand that when I’m a bridesmaid, but I don’t have such a role in this wedding.

Seems really controlling and didn’t make me feel good because the way I was informed was weird (my mother-in-law mentioned this to me several times over the course of a day).

I got married last year and didn’t dictate what the in-laws or mothers should wear to our wedding.

Is this an unusual request?

sorry sister in law

Dear Sorry: Keep in mind that anyone can ask anything.

And yes, it seems that brides (and/or their mothers) are increasingly asking/expecting/demanding that their guests wear a specific color and style of clothing at the wedding – as if their guests are some sort of bridal squad. .

You married into this family very recently. Your mother-in-law transmitted this diktat to you. The first thing to do is to personally ask the bride to explain this request. What exactly is she asking for and why?

The second thing to do is to say no. You can do this by promising to dress appropriately but sit at the back of the room — or skip the photos (if that’s the bride’s goal).

If you were able to say no, countless wedding guests would want to hoist you onto their shoulders and parade you through the reception hall.

I’ve researched this issue on various well-known wedding sites, and I’m sorry to report that brides are being coached on their “right” to make this kind of request. On one very popular site, women are told that having a “monochrome wedding” is justified because “your wedding should be your own vision.” They add, “Pro tip: It will pay off big with great wedding photos and just a generally classy, ​​classy, ​​polished vibe.”

To quote the wonderful Miss Manners on this very topic: wedding guests “are people, not props”.

Dear Amy: While on vacation, my husband and I met a new neighbor at a New Year’s Eve party. We exchanged information and decided to meet for lunch in the near future.

Yesterday I received a text from this neighbor, asking my husband and I for “cocktails and snacks”. We decided on a day and time and then she told us to bring what we wanted to drink and she will provide the nibbles.

My husband thinks it’s rude. I think it’s weird.

Your thoughts?

Bring ours

Dear bringing: How rude or strange this situation can be depends on where you are from. In some cultures and communities, BYOB is not considered too far from the norm.

This host might have made you more comfortable if she had phrased the request a little differently – for example, something like, “I don’t serve alcohol in the house, but you’re more than welcome to bring yours. I’ll have seltzer water and iced tea on hand.

As it stands, you wonder what exactly is the motivation for being invited to “cocktails and snacks” when it’s really just snacks.

As you get to know this neighbor, her attitude towards entertainment will be revealed.

Dear Amy: Thanks for standing up for Santa Claus (in response to a recent question from “No Gaslight”).

Gaslight doesn’t seem to realize that believing in this little bit of magic is a benign phase of childhood.

What a grinch!

Santa’s fan

Dear Fan: Running this question has prompted many readers to contribute their own sweet Santa stories, giving me a dose of magic just before Christmas.

You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, PO Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.