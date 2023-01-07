Wedding dress trends 2023: feathers, thigh-high slits





Insider spoke with Galia Lahav lead designer Sharon Sever about the wedding dress trends of 2023.

Sever said two bridal looks will dominate in 2023: Old Hollywood glamor and princess-style dresses.

Slits, plunging necklines and beading will be great, as will full skirts and accessories like gloves.



It’s the start of a new year, which means countless brides of 2023 are planning their weddings and starting to shop around for their dresses. Some wedding dress styles are always in style, but others come and go as new trends evolve in the bridal world as they do with any other type of fashion. Sharon Sever, lead designer of Lahav Powerspoke with Insider about the trends that will be popular in the wedding dress world in 2023. Sharon Sever and Galia Lahav in 2017.

Dresses Inspired by Old Hollywood Glamor Will Be Trending in 2023 Sever told Insider he thinks many of the wedding dresses that will be popular in 2023 will be inspired by classic red carpet looks. “Slits are popular now, again, going back to the old world,” Sever said, pointing to old Hollywood styles. “There are many trends that draw inspiration from this period.” Along the same lines, he anticipates a rise in feathered robes. The Galia Lahav “Lisa” dress.



“We’re seeing a lot of feathers that weren’t popular before,” Sever said. “It’s something I really like. Lots of glamour.” Likewise, chunky beading can take these dresses to the next level. “It’s all bling and crystals,” Sever added. Other brides will turn to princess-style dresses At the same time, Sever anticipates a return of princess dresses for other brides. “There are brides who go for that very sexy red carpet look, and there are brides who go all the way princess,” he said. “We see that princess look coming back with all the volume and all the glitz and glam,” Sever added. The Galia Lahav “Blake” dress.



These dresses usually have full skirts, as well as long, dramatic trains. They can also be heavily ornate; for these brides, more is more, as Sever told Insider. Sever said brides pair these dramatic dresses with elbow-length gloves, giving them an even higher sense of elegance. Additionally, he said that many brides embrace both princess and Hollywood looks by wearing transformative dresses or multiple dresses on their wedding days. Whichever style you choose, Sever says comfort should be your priority over any trend. Sever told Insider he doesn’t think a trend can last if it isn’t comfortable for the bride to wear. “If a dress is uncomfortable, I don’t think a bride will tend to choose that particular one,” he said. The Galia Lahav “Remi” dress.



“I always ask a bride to sit down in a dress and see if she can feel comfortable,” he added. a celebrity will wear it.” “But unlike on the red carpet, you have to wear that dress at least half the night,” he said. “So it can’t be something uncomfortable.”

