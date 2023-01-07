Account Manager job at Alexander Wang





POSITION SUMMARY The Account Manager, reporting to the Vice President of Global Sales, will manage business development and wholesale brand positioning for all product categories. This position will be responsible for brand management, operations, profitability, sales and sales performance in the respective accounts. This is a hybrid role and will require domestic and international travel. POSITION RESPONSIBILITIES include, but are not limited to: Business Management Monitor and evaluate business opportunities and challenges in product assortment and markets

Develop business plans to drive new and existing account growth

Maintain regular communication with accounts (buying office, stores) to deepen understanding of demographic/market needs and trends

Foster relationships with global sales counterparts and cross-functional departments

Collaborate with the global sales team on seasonal deliverables such as markdowns, competitive studies, retrospective analysis (market, end of season), etc.

Liaise with New York head office and accounts to coordinate marketing related activities

Assist order management, logistics and customer accounts in tracking shipments and payments

Ensure optimal brand presence online and in-store through visual merchandising

Organize training on seasonal collection Reports and Analytics Compile and analyze weekly and monthly sales reports

Analysis of OTB market readiness, sales, inventory, made-to-order

Ad hoc analysis to support sound business decision making and action plans

Track and report ROI on spend such as co-op advertising and sales incentives Market support (4 markets per year) Assistance in the preparation of the implementation of the market

Plan and lead the sales presentation for virtual appointments and in the showroom

Evaluate and influence purchases based on business trends and merchandising guidelines

Collaborate with the order management team for order entry and final order validation JOB REQUIREMENTS AND SKILLS: Minimum education: 4-year college diploma

Minimum years of experience: 3+ years in wholesale and/or retail fashion buying

In-depth knowledge of financial KPIs and retail, analytical and data-driven metrics

Excellent communication, presentation and interpersonal skills

Autonomous/thought leader with a team player attitude

Highly organized with the ability to prioritize and work efficiently

Attention to detail and deadlines

Passion for the brand with good product and fashion knowledge of the competitive brand and retail landscape We are an Equal Opportunity Employer M/D/F/V In accordance with New York City’s salary transparency requirements, the potential salary for this position is $75,000 to $87,000, which represents a range commensurate with the experience, knowledge, and skills required.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessoffashion.com/careers/job/232463/wholesale-account-manager/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos