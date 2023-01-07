Queen Letizia stuns in a silky lace dress and cape



















Queen Letizia of Spain donned a dress by Valera Official during the traditional Pascua Militar ceremony

Although she may have a soft spot for non-Spanish brands such as Hugo Boss and Carolina Herrera, Queen Letizia of Spain like to shop locally. The royal attended the traditional Pascua Militar ceremony, a commemoration that dates back to the 18th century, wearing a Spanish-made robe by Felipe Varela. WOW: Queen Letizia reigns supreme in an off-the-shoulder midi dress and heels The royal looked sleeker than ever in the wine red dress which featured long sleeves, a scoop neckline, a floor-length silhouette and subtle lace inserts. She completed her look by donning a pair of crimson high heels from her go-to shoe designer Magrit and layering up by wrapping herself in a faux fur-trimmed cape. WATCH: Queen Letizia of Spain’s style evolution Loading player… On the jewelry side, Queen Letizia did not let go. A pair of diamond and ruby-studded rose gold stiletto earrings from Spanish brand Gold & Roses sprinkled her gothic aesthetic with a hint of sparkle. WOW: Queen Letizia impresses with her unorthodox midi dress and thigh-high boots For the formal occasion, the mother-of-two wore her silky brown hair with a parting that was slightly off center and tucked behind her ears. She showcased her signature glam beauty glow that highlighted her naturally defined features. Queen Letizia of Spain served a charming crimson look Seeing images of the royal’s latest concoction online, fans flocked to praise her wintry style. “Another royal who knows how to do a rehearsal!” one wrote, while another said, “She looks brand new every time she wears the same outfit! Only Queen Letizia can do that.” The royal wrapped in a Carolina Herrera cape A third replied, “I love the silhouette and the color,” and a fourth agreed, commenting, “She’s gorgeous. It’s a beautiful color on Letizia and I love the earrings.” Experimentation is an expression that has become synonymous with Queen Letizia’s style. The Spanish royal is truly daring in the wardrobe department. However, on occasion, she likes to pull it off and present a timeless look to add to her archive of key pieces. READ: Queen Letizia channels Princess Kate in a must-have knit Last month, the 50-year-old royal attended a annual meeting of directors from the centers of the Cervantes Institute to the former Royal Hospital of Granada. For the chic event, Queen Letizia donned an outfit made by her favorite designer Carolina Herrera. Do you like this story? Sign up for The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from must-see fashion moments to glimpses of royal houses and wellness news.

