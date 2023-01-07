Fashion
24 Best Weekend Deals From Amazon’s Winter Fashion Sale
There’s something about the new year that makes me want to shop. I mean, as a shopping writer, there’s always something on my wishlist, but when January rolls around, I feel like purging and restocking my closet. Fortunately, Amazon is on the same page and has launched a big winter fashion sale with discounts of up to 70%.
The sale includes deals on apparel, shoes and accessories from brands including Ugg, Levis, Steve Madden and Calvin Klein. So if you’re suddenly in the mood for a few new pieces, keep scrolling for the 24 best deals in Amazon’s winter fashion sale, starting at $7.
Buy now: $57 (originally $98); amazon.com
Best Clothing Deals:
In the clothing section, you can save on tons of cozy winter pieces, including sweaters, jeans, and jackets. That Amazon Aware Ribbed Crewneck Sweater comes in 11 solid colors and is on sale for $22, while this $24 Daily Ritual Collared Cardigan is perfect for staying comfortable in the office. Another incredible find, these Gap relaxed boyfriend jeans are also on sale for $24, which is 60% off their original price. And for more heat, take this Levis baggy trucker jacket with fleece collar, which is just oversized enough to fit a sweater underneath. Below, click on more stellar clothing deals.
Buy now: $74 (originally $100); amazon.com
Best shoe deals:
The shoe department is full of discount boots from top brands. If you’re looking for a casual boot to throw on with loungewear, get this one Koolaburra by Ugg Style with faux sheepskin lining and lace up front. For dressier looks, check out these Dolce Vita Chelsea Bootswhich are more than half, and these soft faux suede boots by The Drop with a manageable 2 inch heel. And somewhere in between, these Muk Luks Sneaker-Boot Hybrids are the perfect everyday shoe to wear with jeans and leggings. Keep scrolling to check out our eight shoe picks from Amazon’s epic sale.
Buy now: $15 (originally $21); amazon.com
Best Accessory Deals:
We can’t forget the accessories, as tons of winter gear and bags are heavily discounted. Starting off strong with the cheapest item on the list, this Farisle Gap print beanie is on sale for $7. You can also get a match Amazon Essentials Cable Knit Beanie and Scarf Set for $15, making it super easy and affordable to stay warm this winter. For the bags, looked at this Calvin Klein mini satchel that perfectly combines function and style and leather hobo bag from The Sak which comes in a dreamy shade of brown. There are even more accessory deals, below, from brands like Anne Klein, Timberland and Vince Camuto.
- Gap Plenty Beanie$7 (originally $25)
- Amazon Essentials Cable Knit Beanie and Scarf Set$15 (originally $21)
- Anne Klein Dome Crossbody with faux sheepskin trim$26 (originally $68)
- Timberland Double Layer Scarf, Cuffed Beanie and Magic Gloves Set$28 (originally $60)
- Vince Camuto Dayah Tote Bag$96 (originally $158)
- Calvin Klein Blake Top-Zip Mini Crossbody Bag$76 (originally $158)
- The Sak Alameda hobo bag$98 (originally $199)
- Fossil Heritage Leather Flap Mini Crossbody Bag$160 (originally $200)
Shop more Amazon fashion deals below and browse full sale event, here.
Buy now: $24 (originally $60); amazon.com
Buy now: $21 (originally $44); amazon.com
Buy now: $64 (originally $80); amazon.com
Buy now: $47 (originally $80); amazon.com
Buy now: $76 (originally $158); amazon.com
Buy now: $160 (originally $200); amazon.com
