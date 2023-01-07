Dakota Johnson wore a completely sheer corset dress that had everyone gasping in shock





If there’s one thing to know dakota johnsonis that she likes to think outside the box with her fashion choices. In 2019, the actress attended the Toronto International Film Festival for her film debut also featuring Jason Segel. As she walked the red carpet, those in attendance were stunned by Dakota’s black dress with a ruffled tulle skirt. While the The voluminous design element could definitely have been a focal point, it was the sheer sleeveless corset and sweetheart neckline that really took the dress to the next level. To complement the simple but risque fashion choice, Dakota accented it with minimal jewelry, including a diamond choker and rings. Additionally, she also opted to work her dark hair into a messy bun. To complete the rest of the look, the star wore natural makeup with rosy cheeks and matching lip color. Geoff Robins//Getty Images GP pictures//Getty Images Although the fashion moment dates back a few years, that hasn’t stopped fans from commenting on it. Unsurprisingly, they had nothing but praise for her red carpet outfit on Instagram. “Best look I’ve ever seen on her, absolutely stunning,” one person wrote. “Imagine being this gorgeous…i can’t understand,” another user added. “Omggggg she is so perfect,” another fan replied. Dakota is nothing if not compatible with her fashion risks, this being no exception. She’s been known to wear see-through ensembles on several occasions, such as when the actress wore a crystal corset to the SXSW premiere of in March 2022. She also found herself in a sheer black lace jumpsuit when she attended the 2022 Met Gala just two months later. Essentially, the Persuasion the actress knows what works for her audience and will no doubt continue to surprise us in that department. Editorial Assistant As Entertainment and News Editorial Assistant for Good Housekeeping, Adrianna (her) writes about everything TV, movies, music and pop culture. She graduated from Yeshiva University with a BA in Journalism and a minor in Business Management. She covers shows like The recruit, 9-1-1 and Grey’s Anatomyalthough when she’s not watching the latest show on Netflix, she’s taking up martial arts or drinking way too much coffee.

