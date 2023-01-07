I was told to dress my age but I’m only 50 I know people really like my dance videos





A 50-year-old woman has arrested her haters trolling her for what they think doesn’t dress her age. She said she doesn’t care what people think because she is proud of her youth. 3 A woman said people often told her she didn’t dress the way she should Credit: TikTok/misscinky 3 Despite the haters, she is proud of her age Credit: TikTok/misscinky A woman named Mona, who passes @misscinky on TikTok, often posts videos of herself performing choreographed dances while wearing crop tops and bikinis. She recently shared a clip which was addressed to opponents who criticize his behavior. People said I should dress my age, she began. Mona wore a white tank top that revealed her underbusts and midriff, and denim shorts to show off her toned bare legs. Her hair was blow-dried in loose curls and she wore natural makeup, which made her look half her age. Dancing to a hip-hop song, she looked confident and proud as she moved her hips from side to side. What are you talking about?! she continued in response to the negativity. I’m only 50! Mona laughed, revealing her sense of humor about the whole thing. She captioned the TikTok: I don’t care what you think! I am proud to be old. Viewers loved her vibe and told her to ignore the rest: 50 is the new 30! Beautiful, one person commented. Your beauty is ageless. You are beautiful. You make your outfit or anything you wear look amazing! added another. Way too cute! Love the energy! Keep crushing it, a third encouraged. And a fourth had a cheeky joke: Do you dress your age? Shit, just go out in your birthday suit! It never gets old. 3 Mona danced around flaunting her toned figure Credit: TikTok/misscinky

