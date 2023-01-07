Year of the Rabbit: how is fashion embracing the new zodiac?





New year, new you, new zodiac: we recap how the fashion world is celebrating this month which welcomes the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit.

Congratulations are in order; we collectively survived the first week of January. Although you might already be tired of those happy new year messages arriving in your email, on the 22ndn/a of this month will mark a new beginning in the form of the Lunar New Year. Gone is the Year of the Tiger, in its place, 2023 welcomes the Year of the Rabbit on the zodiac calendar. Since the end of December, brands have been celebrating and commemorating the Lunar New Year with various collections and tributes to our fluffy friends. From bunny-adjacent outerwear to full bunny ears, we’re summarizing how the fashion world is embracing the new zodiac. They say a rabbit’s foot can bring good luck (but probably not for the rabbit), maybe these clothing deals will do the same?

Hairy Haute Couture Gucci, Prada and Burberry are some of the high fashion houses that have chosen to release collections in honor of the Lunar New Year. Photographed by renowned photographer Max Siedentopf, Gucci offer dropped alongside a playful campaign with the animal itself getting a feature. Prada opted for a more subtle reference, with its Memories of Beauty campaign reflecting the “happy times” linked to Lunar New Year celebrations, led by Chinese stars like Cai Xukun and Bai Yu Fan. Burberry has also tapped Chinese celebrities, with their first campaign of 2023 featuring actors Qi Xi and Shi Pengyuan, and footballer Zhao Lina. New creative director Daniel Lee has even reimagined the Thomas Burberry monogram as bunny ears.

Big on Bunny Balaclavas This drop from the Tokyo-based brand AMBUSH may not be massively portable, but it’s undeniably cheerful in a bunny homage. Apparently the first shipment of the balaclava is now sold out, so maybe AMBUSH fans are ready to be bolder than expected. Described by an Instagram commentator as Donny Darko Slayyyyy, we couldn’t say ourselves better. This month also marks one year since the explosion of iconic crochet bunny ear hoods from Mass of Alexandria, but it looks like brands are continuing to give dressy headwear new twists. Think Ariana’s “Dangerous Woman” “> album coverwith a little less latex.

Jump into Gorpcore Although the term Gorpcore may have been invented in 2017, (inspired by the good old phrase raisins and peanuts, i.e. a snack of choice for hikers), the trend seems to continue until 2023. First appearing on Reddit but officially announced this week, the functional streetwear buzz brand Arc’teryx swapped the bird for the rabbit in their Lunar New Year collection. The special campaign features athletes Zinan Lam and Alannah Yip, among others. The north face also recently launched a ski-ready Year of the Rabbit collection, featuring its signature NUPTSE jacket in an exclusive print featuring rabbit silhouettes.

Not to be sniffed sneakers The list wouldn’t be complete without a look at the sneaker offerings, and this year the majority of shoes revealed are from Nike. With Dunk Lows, a new Jordan 1 High, Air Force 1s and High Dunks, they didn’t start the holiday halfheartedly. Personal favorites are these Year of the Bunny Air Jordan 1 Low OG. Fluffy laces are the addition to 2023 we didn’t know we needed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://notion.online/year-of-the-rabbit-gucci-burberry-prada/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

