15 City Hall Wedding Dresses and Jumpsuits for Your Courthouse Ceremony

Composite image of wedding dresses

Courtesy of Before, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue

If there’s anything the past few years have taught us, it’s that there’s no one right way to get married and there’s no rule that says you have to. wear a long white dress your big day. The good news is that having a small courthouse wedding ceremony doesn’t mean you have to skimp on style. From jumpsuits to mini dresses, simple sheath dresses to classic lace dresses, you’ll be delighted to know that there are so many different designs. town hall wedding clothing options to choose from.

Get inspired and shop these court-approved wedding dresses and jumpsuits for your intimate nuptials.

Rime Arodaky “Poppy” Embroidered tulle and crepe jumpsuit

This sexy, see-through jumpsuit is perfect for a town hall wedding. A nude illusion top with power pants, the all-in-one ensemble can go straight from the courthouse to an intimate dinner date.

rime arodaky poppy jumpsuit in embroidered tulle and crepe

Amsale Faille Plunging V-Neck Dress

Amsale, a favorite wedding dress designer for a reason, elevates a classic gown with chic design elements. The knee-length hemline and understated V-neckline make the look perfect for a morning wedding.

Amsale Faille Plunging V-Neck Dress

Victoria Beckham Fitted Blazer Dress

Here is a perfect mini dress for a town hall wedding. An A-line coat, V-neckline and peak lapel collar deliver the edgy look you’re looking for, while the classic white blazer style makes it decidedly perfect for the big day.

Victoria Beckham Fitted Blazer Dress

ML Monique Lhuillier Floral lace strapless jumpsuit

Perhaps one of the most popular looks for a town hall wedding? A combination. This smart casual look can be easily dressed up or down. The floral and lace details make it perfect for your wedding.

ML Monique Lhuillier Floral lace strapless jumpsuit

Danielle Frankel Bridal “Jamie” High Neck Silk Mini Dress

A ruffled hem and cuff make this otherwise simple mini dress that little bit more special. We love that you can wear this classic look again and again (if you’re so inclined).

Danielle Frankel Bridal “Jamie” High Neck Silk Mini Dress

Sarah Maude Before By Seven Leopard Dress

For an unexpected twist on a classic, choose a non-traditional big day fabric (like leopard) in a more formal fit (a midi or maxi dress). This fun number certainly fits the bill.

maude leopard dress before by seven sarah

Lela Rose “The Addington” wedding dress

Perfect for the spring town hall bride, this mini features chic three-quarter puff sleeves and a whimsical floral lace pattern. This dress is also made to order just for you at the flagship store in Dallas, TX.

Lela Rose “The Addington” wedding dress

needle&thread “Anais” Sequin dress

We can’t decide if it’s the flutter sleeves or the sequin detailing that makes us want to say “yes” to this town hall-worthy wedding dress. It has floral lace trims, adding to the vintage appeal.

Needle and Thread Anais Champagne Pink Sequin Dress

Elizabeth Fillmore ‘Saffron’ Two Piece Set

A high waisted silk skirt with a slit in the back pairs beautifully with any number of tops for a town hall wedding dress that is sure to turn heads. This two-piece outfit features a matching lace look with a fashionable peplum skirt.

Elizabeth Fillmore ‘Saffron’ Two Piece Set

Halo Esthero Black Crepe Bodycon Dress

So couture, this sleek mini dress is perfect for a courthouse affair. With a flattering silhouette and ruched wrap cut, it’s simply a dream.

Halo Esthero Black Crepe Bodycon Dress

Mestiza Flora mini dress

This dress screams classic when it comes to a courthouse wedding, but the bell-style sleeves and scoop neckline give this mini an extra edge. Floral accents add the finishing touch to your big day look.

Mestiza Flora mini dress

Herve Leger halter bandage dress

Renting a dress is a great option for town hall brides. Bodycon and a sporty touch, this maxi dress available to rent from Rent the Runway, gets modern with a backless dress and bandage detail

herve leger bandage halter dress

Retro party dress “Nikki”

A town hall wedding can always be a party and it’s definitely something to celebrate. Padded shoulders add a little extra to this luxurious and dazzling number.

retrofete nikki dress in white

Vanessa Cocchiaro “La Tina” Jumpsuit

Calling all boho-chic brides, this all-in-one look is for you. An ivory matte satin fabric and draped wrap effect enhance this luxe jumpsuit.

Vanessa Cocchiaro “La Tina” Jumpsuit

Almina Concept draped slip dress

Adjustable straps make this ready-to-wear dress a go-to for your town hall wedding. The slip dress gets its final chic details from the draped design of the sheath.