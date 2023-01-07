Fashion Briefing: What the Everlanes layoffs say about the state and direction of fashion

This week, a check-in on Everlanes’ forward-thinking leadership amid layoffs. Plus, a breakdown of the corporate upheavals hitting the industry this week. Scroll down to use Glossy+ comments, giving the Glossy+ community the opportunity to participate in discussions on industry topics.

Everlanes layoffs 17% of its staff, as well as some employees at three of its stores, reported Thursday shone a light on the rapidity of recent changes in the fashion industry. At the same time, they remind brands to prioritize agile operations.

Over coffee during the last New York Fashion Week just four months ago, the brand’s new CEO, Andrea ODonnell, told Glossy about her big plans to take Everlane in a more edgy direction. . She had named a pair of co-creative directors, Mathilde Mader and Shu Hung, with experience at Marni and Uniqlo, respectively. They needed to incorporate more color, formality and sex appeal, as well as fashion with a capital F, into the brand, with Hung focusing on marketing and branding. For her part, ODonnell’s previous position was at Ugg, where she gained recognition for spearheading fashionable campaigns and collaborations.

As ODonnell explained, timeless styles and sustainability were to remain at the core of the brand, but creativity would gain prominence.

This week, members of the brand’s creative team, as well as customer service and retail employees, were among those laid off.

According to The Information, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said the companies’ layoffs were focused on the brands’ customer service and creative teams.

While Mader remains employed by Everlane, Glossy learned that Hung left the company for another opportunity in December. Hung had supervised Los Angeles-based design office Everlanes, home to an e-commerce studio, opened in January 2022. After joining the firm in May 2021, his work included the brand’s first denim campaign in two years, in October 2021. His responsibilities are being selected by Mader and current members of the marketing team.

In September, ODonnell had also highlighted Everlanes’ aim to play at higher prices. The strategy was inappropriate. With consumers spending more on basic necessities, including food and rent, they are now reducing their discretionary spending. Many sought great deals when buying holiday gifts.

Everlane feels the heat. In a Jan. 4 email obtained by Glossy, ODonnell announced the layoffs of Everlane employees, due to new pressures on the brand. Among them: the inflationary environment and the risk of recession, and expectations [among investors] be profitable.

However, she also said that the company’s strategy and initiatives [had] not shifted.

Looking back to September, ODonnell listed a move away from discounts among branding strategies. You can’t tell a story about longevity, quality and wardrobe essentials if you discount too often, she said. In its place, she planned to invest in sustainability-focused brand activations around traditional fashion moments, like the holiday shopping season. And, she said, she was exploring partnerships with retailers who shared Everlanes values ​​and avoided promotions.

Since at least October, Everlane has been selling its products through low-cost e-tailer Otrium. Currently, 169 Everlane products are on sale on Otrium with up to 70% off, with the vast majority marked by a further discount. For its part, Everlane has been offering discounts of 60 to 70% since December 21. Currently, 624 women’s products are on sale, including 10 dresses originally priced above $100, an exciting new category for Everlane, according to ODonnell in September.

But it’s worth noting that discounts, even among the most high-end fashion brands, are currently rampant in the industry and not atypical of the post-holiday era. The Row, Tom Ford, Oscar de la Renta and Carolina Herrera are all selling styles at 50% off. Altuzarra has lowered its prices by 60%.

Moreover, brands rationalizing their costs via layoffs, in anticipation of a deteriorating economy, are in vogue. (See section below.) It’s also smart, said Syama Meagher, CEO and chief retail strategist at Scaling Retail.

As retailers plan to weather a recession, it’s prudent to pull back, she said. Growing fears over consumer spending have risen, and keeping credit lines open and cutting operational staff are key ways to weather this storm.

The retail environment has fluctuated a lot in recent months, with retailer mindsets following suit. In September, Glossy said Everlane had the money to try things out. He had just raised $90 million in debt financing, which he planned to use to open more stores building on his 10 and develop new products. In 2016, the company’s valuation was around $250 million.

This recession will be a tough setback for the retail sector, a wide swing of the pendulum from the Covid sales peaks, Meagher said. I anticipate others [retailers] will also lay off. -Jill Manoff, Editor-in-Chief

Recap of the tumultuous fashion week

The first week of 2023 has been a tumultuous one for fashion. Between layoffs at Amazon, Stitch Fix and Everlane, and the resignation of executives at Victorias Secret, Stitch Fix and Lacoste, a lot has happened in seven days.

At Stitch Fix, founder Katrina Lake announced Thursday that the company will lay off 20% of its workforce. Additionally, she would take over the CEO role from Elizabeth Spaulding, who had held the role since 2021, she said. Recent changes in the company, such as the introduction of a flexible spending option for customers, have not helped its revenue, which fell 22% in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

The day before, Amazon had also announced layoffs.

Between the cuts we made in November and those we share today, we expect to cut just over 18,000 positions, CEO Adam Jassy said in a memo to employees. Several teams are impacted; however, the majority of role eliminations occur in our Amazon stores.

The announcement came almost exactly a year after Amazon opened its first physical fashion store. He followed that with a second opening in October.

It’s not just ground workers who are losing their jobs. At Victorias Secret, Amy Hauk abruptly quit this week. Lacoste’s chief designer has also resigned. Like Hauk, in July, Gaps Sonia Syngal left the company after only a few quarters of declining sales.

This cruelty is a reflection of an overall market shift where investors and shareholders want to see results quickly and are willing to intervene with a heavy hand to get them.

This could also be seen at CES, the trade show where tech startups present their ideas to investors and, usually, can land big injections of venture capital. But this year, startups are reporting much more cautious investors who are looking for immediate returns rather than hype.

Even Amazon, the company that spent $715 million on a single TV show, felt the pressure to be more economical. Jassy told employees, I’m also optimistic that we’ll be inventive, resourceful, and scrappy right now.

Amazon calling itself scrappy may seem hard to believe, but Karin Dillie, vice president of partnerships at fashion resale company Recurate, says all fashion companies will have to learn to do more with less. Recurate raised its largest funding round, $14 million, in May,

Investors, in general, are just much tighter than they used to be, Dillie told Glossy. They have more play money when the markets are doing well, and the markets are not doing well right now. There are not as many dry powder, to use the term VC. They will therefore be much wiser. Danny Parisi, sr. fashion journalist

