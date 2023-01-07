Carroll County Career & Technology Center students prepare designs for next week’s Baltimore Sun fashion show





Eleven students from the Carroll County Career & Technology Center’s Textile & Fashion Careers program worked to complete 12 unique outfits to display at a special fashion show next week. The fashion show, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on January 13, will feature outfits designed by students and modeled for a crowd of about 250 people. The show, once an annual event, will be held in person for the first time since 2020 at the school, 1229 Washington Road in Westminster. We’ve all worked all year this year and last year to create, said Ashleigh Becraft, 17, a senior at Westminster High School and a resident of Finksburg. All of these outfits are very near and dear to our hearts because we put a lot of time and effort into what we do, so we were really excited to show everyone what we have and what we’ve created. Textile and fashion trades instructor Catherine Harris said the students worked together to plan the event and were given roles designed to reflect real-life experience in the fashion industry. Catherine Harris, a textile and fashion trades teacher, discusses adding ruffles to the bottom of her ‘recycled materials’ dress with Ashleigh Becraft, 17, Westminster High School. She will use recycled muslin, cardboard lids from cut salon products and plastic spools of yarn. The Careers and Technology Center’s Textile and Fashion Careers Program is hosting a fashion show on January 13. To prepare for the event, students spend time creating designs and seeing them come to fruition. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) We teach, and then students are able to practice what they’ve learned, and that’s what it’s all about, Harris said. I try to be as indifferent as possible to all this. Tickets for the fashion show are $15 and can be ordered by calling the Career and Technology Center at 410-751-3669. Harris said tickets are likely to sell out.

