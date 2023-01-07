The best styles for drinks, dinner and beyond





Fresh out of the holiday season, I’m sure of two things: a diet of cookies, wine, and very little sleep won’t do me any favors, and I’m heading into 2023 with a collection of dresses. seriously deficient cocktail. As I type this I believe my current closet includes a silky tapestry printed piece that looks more like Italian appetizers than New York drinks, a few breezy tunic numbers, and several stretchy maxi sweaters that I have worn throughout both of my pregnancies (and never, ever want to see them again). But, as for a lofty, but not *too* fancy, item that I can reach for when asked for a last-minute work event at 7 p.m., and do you feel good wearing several things? Really, not one. Of course, one big piece is not a foolproof going out wardrobe. In order to be truly ready for all sorts of drinks, dinners and other parties (of which there will be plenty when fashion month returns in February), I need to stock up on a full repertoire of options. Luckily for me, we truly live in a peak era of after-hours fashion, where designers create entire collections, sometimes entire brands, that look amazing when they’re on the town. Ahead, shop 5 key styles I’m browsing right now. Elegant and sensual LBD Of all the classic black dresses, few feel as elegant as a midi to long silhouette with a bodycon fit. If the cocktails in question are more of a candlelit champagne toast type, consider something in fluidly draped silk; if you’re going for an after-party vibe, opt for a bodycon fit. Romantic flourishes Whether it’s a soft ruffled shape or a dreamy color palette, whimsical details set these designs apart. Pair them with equally charming accessories, like a metallic shoe or an embellished bag. shiny gold Tired of glitter? Now that the party season is over, consider swapping out your party-ready sequins for silhouettes with slick gold finishes. Bodycon Sweater Dresses Thanks to the rise of subversive knits, there are an abundance of ways to look, for lack of a better word, *warm* without sacrificing the comfort of a cozy sweater. Key elements to look for include asymmetrical sleeves, illusion cutouts, and necklines that show off your cleavage. Printed and playful pieces The beauty of opting for a dress in a fun, statement pattern is that it does all the hard styling work for you! Even if you keep the rest of your look simple, it still comes together as a cohesive look. For more casual affairs I would pair one with black knee high boots and to elevate things go for platform heels instead. (keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports’ exclusive mailing list for the latest trends, buying guides, celebrity style and more.

