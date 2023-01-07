Fashion
Pretty Garden’s $21 Empire Waist Maxi Dress Wowed Hundreds of Amazon Reviewers
‘Comfortable, chic and HOT!’ Stay stylish in sub-zero temperatures with this elegant tiered maxi dress that’s flowy enough to wear thermals underneath (and it’s only $21 at Amazon)
There is no need to stop wearing dresses when the temperature drops. All you have to do is look for one that can be layered without adding bulk.
And if you spent big on Christmas, you might be relieved to learn that you can find what Amazon shoppers are calling the perfect all-season dress for just $20.99 thanks to the fashion label. Nice garden.
This empire waist dress is fitted around the smallest part of your waist while floating over your buttocks and thighs. Amazon shoppers say it’s one of the most flattering items they’ve ever worn and looks several pounds smaller.
Made from 97% polyester and 3% spandex, it has a slight stretch and retains its shape, meaning you don’t have to spend hours getting wrinkles out. It does not wrinkle and the folds keep their shape.
Wear it with thermal clothing underneath for winter and alone in autumn and spring for a dress that will be one of the most worn pieces in your wardrobe.
The Pretty Garden Empire Waist Ruffle Maxi Dress is one of the most flattering dresses around as it features a low but fitted waist that will show off the smallest part of your waist to make it look like you’re a few pounds lighter.
But thanks to the length and long sleeves, you can wear a thermal top and thermal leggings underneath as well as tights to stay warm even on days when the mercury dips below zero.
The tiered hem means you can also add knee-high boots underneath for an extra layer of warmth, and the skirt of the dress will flutter against them as you walk, giving you an effortlessly chic look . Ankle boots will look just as daring, especially if you have a trendy pair that complements the polka dot print of the dress.
Available in a gorgeous shade of coffee brown, the Pretty Garden maxi dress looks effortlessly chic and much more expensive than just $29.99
Available in four warm winter colors of coffee, rust red, black and green, they stand out just the right way on a dark, cloudy day, without being OTT. Wear the Pretty Garden dress in any of these colors will put you center stage without looking like you’ve tried too hard, whether you’re wearing it for a photoshoot or something smarter to wear to work or meeting friends.
A real testament to the fit is that several shoppers love the dress so much they got it in more than one shade.
Such a beautiful dress, wrote an impressed Amazon shopper who reviewed the Pretty long Garden dress five full stars. I ended up ordering two. One in brown then the second in sage green. At the same time very pretty, comfortable and of good quality.
Another mentioned how comfortable it was to wear, writing: This dress is flowy, layerable, breathable and wrinkle free. It’s made of polyester so it won’t fade or shrink. I really like wearing this one.
The Pretty Garden long dress is available in four colours, including rust red and sage green as well as coffee brown or black.
The dress can be worn up or down for different seasons, and you can wear it in spring with sneakers and a denim jacket or dress it up more with heeled ankle boots and a belt.
For just $29.99, there are tons of outfit options, and you can return it within 30 days if you find it doesn’t suit your lifestyle, making it risk-free to purchase. Head to Amazon now before it sells out in your size.
