Let James Bond Teach You a Valuable Winter Fashion Lesson: Layering
There aren’t many fictional characters who can lead the social and physical direction of men the way James Bond does. Indiana Jones, maybe? Of Sean Connery wearing the blue romper in The golden finger Daniel Craig’s navy blue tuxedo in Spectrumwe can always count on him to show us what’s in fashion.
You can also take courses in men’s winter fashion from 007 if you pay attention. In Rainfall, his third outing as Bond, Daniel Craig taught us all how to do one of fashion’s premier skills: layering.
Layering Basics
The purpose of the layering is to give you versatility in multiple scenarios. Have you ever had to move from a cold outdoor environment to a warm indoor environment? Dress warmly for winter weather and then overheating at the Christmas party? Layering gives you clothes to keep you warm outside that you can take off inside, making learning how to layer outfits a vital cold-weather skill.
There are four elements to layer properly: base layer, light layer, heavy layer, and accessories. Here’s how to layer to stay comfortable and stylish, as taught by his royal spy, James Bond.
base layer
The start of every great layered outfit is the base layer. While the most formal layered ensembles begin with a dress shirt, casual outfits involve something more like a henley. by James Bond Heavy rain the outfit starts with this All Saints “Jenkin” Long Sleeve Henley.
When you start with a lightweight, breathable fabric, it keeps you cool when needed. Or you can opt for a heavier waffle knit henley that can retain heat and keep you comfortable in the cold.
light layer
Once your base layer is set, you need to throw a light layer on top to help find the happy medium between this layer and the heavy layer. The most effective version of the thick layer is the sweater. Since sweaters come in a variety of thicknesses and weights, the garment offers great versatility.
Daniel Craig opted for this N. Peal teal cashmere sweater. If you want to go with something other than a sweater, a good mid-weight padded vest to go from base layer to heavy layer.
heavy layer
The thick layer should almost always go on the outside of the ensemble, whether it’s a sports jacket, a jacket or a jacket. For a dressier look, a sport coat or suit coat over a dress shirt and sweater can complete a great office or party outfit. As your ensembles become more casual, you can opt for bomber jackets, waxed jackets or pea coats.
Daniel Craig crowned his Heavy rain look with a British staple, an olive Barbour x ToKiTo “Beacon Heritage” sports jacket. This is by far the most expensive piece and will likely be in any outfit you build.
Accessory layer
Your accessory layer is most often a a scarf or shawl. It’s light, easy, and usually thrown in a bit of an afterthought, but with intent. If you choose to go with a scarf, there are different thicknesses to choose from. The best rule of thumb here is to compare the thickness of the scarf to that of the sweater. They should be as similar as possible to keep your look consistent.
James Bond is often seen in basic solids. He chooses high-quality clothes that are suitable for him. This keeps everything versatile and always in style. If you want to play with the look, try leaving one element (maximum two) in a pattern. The more solids you incorporate into your wardrobe, the easier they are to layer with other items.
Here is. James Bond reached out from the screen to give you a lesson in how to layer clothes. Follow his example and apply it to your wardrobe, and in no time you’ll be the style icon of your band as he has been for all of us.
|
