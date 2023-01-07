Meghan wore a ‘big deal’ designer dress during costume days but claimed it was ‘too short’





Since stepping into the royal spotlight, Meghan has stepped out in stunning looks, from coat dresses to capes, blazers to ball gowns. However, she was just as glamorous during the costume era, unafraid to experiment with trends. At a USA Network event in 2012, the then-actress opted for Diane von Furstenberg’s super-flattering Zarita mini dress. It was a navy lace bodycon dress with scalloped edges and three-quarter length sleeves. READ MORE: Meghan wore dress 513 times more expensive than Kate’s – photos

The dress was very short, unlike the kind of dresses she later wore when representing the royal family. However, she wasn’t exactly a big fan of the look, as a chat with Glamor revealed. Meghan told the magazine in 2017: “I was going to this event and there was this DVF lace dress with a zipper in the back, and it was so fitted and had long sleeves. “Even buying a DVF dress was a big deal, and I bought one in navy and black. DO NOT MISS…

“It was too tight and too short, and my hair was too polished, and everything was too hard.” Nonetheless, she looked stunning, pairing the look with nude red-soled pumps, possibly Christian Louboutin. Jewelry has been kept to a minimum, with just a chic gold charm bracelet and a statement ring. Although she later said her hair was “too polished”, the Duchess now looked lovely with big, bouncy locks. READ MORE: Meghan’s ‘communicative eye expression’ trick Kate isn’t using

As for the makeup, it was glamorous evening, with blush, shimmering pink lipstick and dark smokey eyes. She looked like she was wearing a subtle off-white or pearly nail polish. The special occasion for Meghan’s look was USA Network and The Moth’s “A More Perfect Union: Stories of Prejudice and Power” storytelling tour. She was pictured at the event alongside fellow Suits stars Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres.

Two years later, Kate Middleton stepped out in the same Zarita dress — but with two major differences. Unlike the mini dress option that Meghan chose, the then-Duchess opted for a floor-length version in black rather than navy. She turned heads wearing the ball gown at the 2014 Royal Variety Performance. Essentially, the dress was the same, with a scalloped neckline, three-quarter sleeves, and lace. Kate accessorized the black number with a sequin clutch in the same color, diamond earrings and of course her Ceylon sapphire engagement ring.

