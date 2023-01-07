Here are six reasons to get excited about fashion in 2023. And one of them is polka dots. Chicago Grandstand

How can anyone feel less optimistic about a year that begins with a veritable explosion of peas?

Ten years after its first collaboration with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, Louis Vuitton has teamed up with Kusama again for the first major collection of the year, and it’s a doozy. Hundreds of LV merchandising pieces (sneakers, slides, bags, bikinis, bucket hats, coats, skirts and pants for men and women) speckled with multicolored dots, metallic dots and just about every other dot permutation imaginable, like happy confetti raining down on a sea of ​​logos.

Unveiled in Asia on Sunday and the rest of the world on Friday, the line raises the bar for what is quickly turning into a worn-out fashion trope. (Out of ideas? Collaborate!) As well as serving as a good-humored opener to an otherwise uncertain year.

Yes, we may be nervous about household spending and geopolitics and maybe even a resurgence of COVID, but take a moment to window shop at Kusama’s uneven reimagining of the LV world and you’ll find impossible not to smile. Better yet, it’s just a matter of dropping one out of two. The next batch of goodies featuring more of her signature work arrives at the end of March, a reminder that there are plenty of interesting, entertaining and maybe even exciting fashion developments that will shape our self-expression and our wardrobes in 2023. .

What else can you expect?

The world’s style setters were shocked when Alessandro Michele, the designer who transformed Gucci from a gold-plated, python-skinned avatar of hardcore aspiration into a hodgepodge of emotion, product and identity, announced in November that he was stepping down. His departure leaves a huge void in a luxury megabrand, not to mention pop culture in general, and raises the question of what will happen next: more of the same or a dramatic about-face? Whoever lands on top will be partly responsible for resetting the mood of the industry.

Speaking of highly influential new jobs: More than a year after Virgil Abloh’s death, Louis Vuitton has yet to name a new menswear designer, but it’s rumored that an appointment will be coming soon. But whether an LV or Gucci announcement will take place before the big debut of the upcoming season Daniel Lee at Burberry remains to be seen. Lee is the famous designer who left Bottega Veneta under a cloud at the end of 2021. If he can pull off the same turnaround for Britain’s biggest luxury house and his own reputation, it will be the test of London Fashion Week in February.

When Phoebe Philo, aka the Greta Garbo of fashion, revealed in July 2021 that she would be returning to fashion with her own brand under her own name, there was a boob grab and cheers from a female population. adult who had been trying to figure out what to wear since Philo left her position as creative director at Cline about five years ago.

After all, it was at Cline that Philo had become the patron saint of intelligent adult women everywhere, with her embrace of quietly complicated luxury minimalism. Now she was coming back, and on her own terms! Joy! Rapture!

More information was promised last January, but that month, and the whole year, passed without news from Philo’s camp. The smart money says the Phoebe Philo brand will finally debut in 2023. Expectations are higher than any of the Lady Gagas platform stilettos.

It’s impossible to ignore the fact that movies and streamers have become not just mega-watch events, but mega-fashion events as well, and costume designers are often as influential as any designer. of fashion. To that end, two premieres are almost guaranteed to leak into cupboards all over the place.

The first is Daisy Jones & the Six, the Amazon Prime Video series based on the book by Taylor Jenkins Reids slated for release March 3, right in the middle of Paris Fashion Week.

The show stars Riley Keough as Stevie Nicks’ titular character, along with various 1970s rock n roll, flower power designs, courtesy of costume designer Denise Wingate, who are pretty much guaranteed to shape the fashion of the festival for the rest of the year. .

Then in July comes the cinematic event that has seeped into the collections since the first leaked screenshots last year: Greta Gerwigs Barbie, with costume design by Jacqueline Durran. Expect a summer of neon pink and yellow, with the related postmodern revisionism of the classic fashion palette.

On May 6, King Charles III will be officially crowned, as will Queen Consort Camilla, and while the event is meant to be less grand than Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953, it will nonetheless provide a moment to reset the royal agenda after the revelations of Prince Harry and Meghan (which will continue this month with the publication of Harry’s memoir). Get ready for at least a dollop of pomp and circumstance, as well as some serious bling and historic imagery by the immediate royal family, including William, Prince of Wales; his wife, Catherine, and their three ever-coordinating children. Since Prince Harry and Meghan would also be invited, the style stakes will be even higher.

The fact that the fairytale ceremony takes place just days after the Met Gala, which this year honors Karl Lagerfeld and offers a different take on fashion royalty, will make it a dress week to remember.

Fashion tends to loathe airing its feuds in court, but two potentially big cases will take place early this year in the Southern District of New York for everyone to hear.

The first oral arguments in the Adidas trademark infringement lawsuit against Thom Browne and unfair competition took place on Tuesday, as Adidas takes on the fashion brand owned by Zegna (whose founder is also the new head of the Council of Fashion Designers of America) to find out if its use of four and five stripes on its sportswear is too close to the Adidas three-stripe logo. Given the growing synergies between the high fashion and sports worlds, the affair, which will continue for a week or two, could have major wardrobe implications.

Then, at the end of the month (assuming the parties don’t reach an agreement first), comes Herms vs. Rothschild, with Mason Rothschild being the artist who created the MetaBirkin NFT series, this group of blurry digital representations of Birkin and colorful which was also a commentary on consumer culture with all its potential implications for what happens when questions of fashion, creativity, artistic expression and the metaverse collide. Your avatar, or your avatar’s potential wardrobe, not to mention the relationship between fashion and that nebulous collection arena otherwise known as non-fungible tokens, may never be the same again.