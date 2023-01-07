Elizabethtown Sewing Group Makes Dresses and Dolls for Girls Around the World | faith and values

Six years ago, Renita Yahara received several large boxes of materials from a friend.

Yahara, from Elizabethtown, started looking online for a way to use the material that would help others. It was then that she founded Dress A Girl Around the World, a Christian non-profit organization that provides dresses to girls in need while fighting human trafficking.

I could continue to sew for the age I love to sew for girls ages 2 to 12 and have a global impact, says Yahara, who organized a group of local seamstresses to join her in the mission. She is also a Pennsylvania Ambassador for Dress A Girl.

Dress A Girl Around the World is part of Hope 4 Women International, Forest City, Iowa, and is built on the belief that every girl deserves at least one new dress. Dresses are distributed to girls around the world who are in need and at risk. Handmade dolls are also distributed through the organization.

All dresses have the Dress A Girl tag sewn to the front, with the thought that predators may be deterred if they know the girl is in the care of an organization.

Involve others

Yahara opened the E-town sewing studio in Elizabethtown in January 2017, where she teaches students aged 7 to adult lifelong sewing and fashion design skills.

Previously, Yahara was a private school principal in Alaska, worked as an Avon district sales manager, and a fitness instructor at a women’s gym Curves.

However, sewing has always been Yahara’s passion. Five months after opening her studio, the savvy seamstress organized a group of seamstresses to make dresses and dolls for Dress A Girl.

Every Thursday, except Thanksgiving Day, eight to 16 women meet from 9 a.m. to noon at the studio. Some measure the fabric, while others cut or sew. Dresses are made from a colorful 100% cotton or cotton/poly blend fabric. The dresses, as well as the handmade dolls, follow the patterns provided by Dress a Girl Around the World.

I love to sew, so making dresses suits me perfectly, says Linda Tressler of Bainbridge. Tressler says the dresses and dolls are picked up by local churches, missionaries or humanitarian teams who deliver the dresses to girls in countries around the world.

The group was told, Yahara said, that often the robes open doors for Christian missionaries to share God’s love.

Using our time and talent for Dress A Girl is a small way to show Christ’s love to girls who are in need or at risk of human trafficking, Yahara says.

Since the group began, these dedicated Elizabethtown seamstresses have sewn 10,090 dresses and 2,000 dolls.

A rewarding project

Sue Eurich of Elizabethtown was looking for meaningful purpose after retirement and found it when she joined the sewing group for Dress A Girl.

For Elaine Hill from Elizabethtown, using her sewing skills to make the dresses to boost girls’ self-esteem and protect them brings her great joy.

They were told that women and girls came from afar when they heard dresses and dolls would be delivered, Hill said.

Yahara has a lot of experience in tailoring for girls, having designed many NINILU dresses for her five granddaughters. NINI is the name they call her and she added LU for you love. Each Dress A Girl dress, she says, is made with the same care and attention to detail used to make dresses for her grand orables.

The studio is located at 222 Peach Alley in Elizabethtown. Pastel colored walls add a cheerful atmosphere to the studio which houses eight modern sewing machines.

Anyone interested in joining the group to sew dresses and dolls can contact Yahara at [email protected]

For more information on Dress A Girl, visit dressagirlaroundtheworld.com. To learn more about the E-Town sewing studio, visit etownsewingstudio.com.