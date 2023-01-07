Column: LSU men’s hoops won’t stay on the bubble long | Sports

Connect with us

While the bracketology projections for the 2022-23 men’s basketball season are in their infancy and set for a drastic change, they are still worth watching as we progress through conference play. LSU in particular will be an interesting team to watch going forward, exceeding expectations in each of its first two SEC contests.

As we approached the SEC game, projections made of how the Tigers would fare early on were hard to sustain, with competition against the Power Six being rare for them. Because of that, the Tigers have navigated the bubble for the past few weeks,

For one, LSU went 1-1 against the Power Six, with that two-point loss to Kansas State. The Wildcats posed similar potential and questions to the Tigers before the conference game, which made the magnitude of that loss difficult to gauge at the time. On the other hand, his lack of Power Five competition caused critics to question whether or not they were prepared for the high level of competition.

I was one of those critics, thinking it would take a few games for the Tigers to adjust to competition from the SEC. I was quickly proven wrong.

They entered their first SEC contest at home against Arkansas as five-point underdogs. Although it was a tight game with performances from both teams that were far from perfect, LSU found a way to win it in impressive fashion.

He totaled 10 turnovers against one of the most dangerous defenses in the country, showing effective preparation from the coaching staff. He also exemplified the ability to bounce back from giving up momentum, quickly turning the game around after falling behind by six midway through the second half.

These traits were replicated in an equally tough game against Kentucky on the road, a game in which the team was projected as a 10.5-point underdog. He faced one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country and on the face of it, it looks like he failed to control the Wildcats’ strong point.

And it backfired, giving up 10 offensive rebounds to Kentucky and losing the rebound battle 31-22.

However, those 10 offensive rebounds came between the 9:58 mark of the first half and the 8:12 mark of the second, a period when the Wildcats outscored the Tigers 42-34 and built a lead of seven points before games. home stretch. LSU was able to control the boards for the remaining 18 minutes and 14 seconds of playing time, beating Kentucky 37-32 and passing them 14-7 during those periods.

Although little change regarding the Kentuckys roster, with Oscar Tshiebwe playing every 40 minutes, LSU was traded permanently.

Fountain, who led the Tigers by a wide margin in rebounds with eight, notably sat out much of the first half due to foul issues, including all but 17 seconds of the final 13 minutes of the game. period. McMahon rotated Kendal Coleman, Jalen Reed and Shawn Phillips throughout this span, usually paired with KJ Williams, and those combinations struggled to contain Tshiebwe.

The thing is, despite losing the rebound battle by a wide margin, with Kentucky finishing the game with effective percentages in all three shooting categories, the Tigers managed to make it a game in the end. When they could control the boards down the stretch, they cut the Wildcat lead from 10 to one score several times.

Once again they exceeded expectations, covering the gap by 7.5 points.

Their three matchups against Quad I teams were each decided by a score and LSU arguably beat the best of those three, with the Razorbacks currently projected as a seeded three in early bracketology predictions. Even without their star, they rebounded from their loss to the Tigers and beat a promising Missouri team that is currently ranked No. 20 in the nation.

Kansas State also soared in Joe Lunardis’ latest projections, going from a seeded nine to a seeded four after beating No. 24 West Virginia and No. 6 Texas this week. . A team that is expected to be in the top 15 next week and is ranked in the top 50 in offensive efficiency and true shooting percentage scored just 61 points on 41.7% shooting from the field against the Tigers.

And while Kentucky is projected as a seven seed, I expect that to increase throughout the season as the young Caliparis squad continues to adapt. His game against No. 7 Alabama at noon on Saturday is a game not to be missed.

At the moment, LSU is a bracketing bubble team, landing in the latest Next Four Out in Joe Lunar update. That makes sense given his 1-2 record against Quad I opponents and his two combined wins against Quad II and III teams (he’s 9-0 against Quad IV), but his projection is likely to change soon. His next two matchups come against Texas A&M (9-5, 1-0 SEC) and Florida (7-7, 0-2 SEC), which aren’t surefire wins but are easier matchups than the previous two.

A decisive win over the Aggies on Saturday could be enough to propel the Tigers into the AP Top 25 despite losing to Kentucky, as they entered the week as the team with the most votes to crack it. Back-to-back wins over two Quad II teams should also knock them out of the bubble.

