Best Fashion Moments of Season 3, Ranked

It’s been almost a month since Season 3 of Emily in Paris stumbled upon Netflix. The hit love triangle show has somehow remained popular despite negative reviews from critics. Maybe it’s the easy-to-follow storyline and lovable characters, or maybe it’s the unique fashion.





Over the three seasons, Emily in Paris‘ fashion has gone from something anyone would wear to something you’d find Carrie Bradshaw of sex and the city wearing. When Emily first arrived in Paris she wore simple flannel, but by the end of last season she had fully embraced Parisian vintage fashion. Although Season 3 may not have had Emily’s best looks, her castmates stepped up their style game to even out Emily’s bold choices. Here are our top fashion moments from Season 3, ranked.

8/8 Polka dots and cutouts

Emily’s simple blue polka dot cutout dress is one of the most accessible looks to replicate at home, as it’s something you can find at your local mall. While visiting Provence for a work event, Emily keeps her look sleek and light, which bodes well for the serene landscape of the event. Although this is one of Emily’s simplest looks, she spices it up with a woven handbag fashioned from a ribbon and cute sunglasses.

7/8 Gingham swimsuit

Season 3 gives us a moment of Emily in a bathing suit. Despite being a multi-tasker, Emily flaunts her petite figure in a gingham-print swimsuit paired with a silk dressing gown, and manages to promote her friend Mindy’s hard work and singing ability while looking straight out of a 50s movie. Head to toe, and despite being at the pool, Emily oozes fashion by being able to look adorable in any sartorial era.

6/8 Workwear meets bubble sleeves

Most of Emily’s iconic fashion moments from Season 3 come from the unique outfits she wears to work. One of the simplest, yet edgy outfits, comes as a matching set from ROTATE Birger Christensen, complete with bubble sleeves. In fact, big sleeves seem to be a recurring theme for Emily in Season 3, and she’s often in statement pieces that include shoulder pads, bubble sleeves, or zebra-print winged sleeves.

5/8 Mindy’s sexy neon undershirt

Emily isn’t the only one upping her fashion game in Season 3. Mindy, played by Ashley Park, aka Emily’s best friend, is upping her fashion choices from less feminine pieces to sexier ones. From a full dominatrix leather look to bodycon pieces, Mindy uses her fashion to stand out and make a statement in a different way from Emily. While Emily is more laid back and subdued, Mindy’s no-shit attitude translates into her fashion this season.

4/8 Nightmare Pink Dress

In the Season 3 premiere, Emily’s first on-screen appearance is at the top of the Eiffel Tower. She is dressed in a feathered pink dress and is approached by Sylvie and Madeline, who literally push her off the edge of the tower trying to get her to choose between the two agencies. Later in the episode, Emily puts on the same dress in real time and finds herself experiencing deja vu. The dress turns into a nightmare for Emily when it appears that Alfie dumps her, while wearing the dress, for her inability to choose him over her jobs.

3/8 The matching dress of Sylvie and Madeline

Sylvie is arguably the best dressed and most cohesive character on the show. Her fashion sense leans towards outfits that show off a woman’s beautiful figure. While attending a gala, Sylvie looks stunning as usual in a deep V-neck black maxi dress. It’s a perfect dress until it becomes a couture nightmare when her nemesis, Madeline, shows up in the same outfit and brags that she’s “rented.” Even though Madeline admits that Sylvie wore it better, both on the show and in real life by actress Kate Walsh, it’s the icing on the cake for a terrible day.

2/8 High/low flowers

In what ends up being the most dramatic episode of Season 3, Emily is arguably in one of her best looks of the entire series. For Gabriel and Camille’s engagement party, Emily sports a simple floral high/low dress. It’s a simple, delicate look that’s the perfect engagement party dress, and one that many viewers say they’d wear themselves. From her simple hairstyle to her match with Alfie, the entire outfit is sophisticated, yet true to Emily’s favorite fashion tastes.

1/8 Literally any of Alfie’s costumes

For this writer, anyone who can wear a suit deserves to be called a fashion icon. Perhaps it’s the way Alfie behaves in a suit (professional, but fun with a few undone buttons) that worked well enough to win the hearts of many. No matter the reason, Emily in Paris fans can certainly agree that if Alfie does back for the fourth seasonwe hope to see him in new costumes.