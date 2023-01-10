Marilyn Stafford, pioneer of street and fashion photography, dies aged 97





Photographer Marilyn Stafford, who died on January 2 at the age of 97, attributed much of her success to chance: being in the right place at the right time. I think there are leprechauns or little guardian angels hovering over me, she once said. But many of the lucky chances that have marked his 40-year international career as a street, portrait and fashion photographer have been brought to him by his gregarious nature and adventurous spirit. Three decades after her retirement, she and her photographs have been rediscovered and last year were the subject of a retrospective in Brighton and an accompanying book, Marilyn Stafford: A Life in Photography (2021). Born Marilyn Gerson in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1925, she moved to New York in the postwar years to work as an actress. To pay her rent, she landed her first photographic job as an assistant to fashion photographer Francesco Scavullo. Her talents as a singer earned her a concert in Paris at the cabaret club Chez Carrre, where she met Robert Capa, then Henri Cartier-Bresson, co-founders of the Magnum photography agency. Capa invited her to work with him but he was a war photographer and war wasn’t his thing. Cartier-Bresson invited her to work with him as a street photographer and it was under his guidance that she honed her skills. French singer Edith Piaf, Grand Hotel, Paris, c1950 c Marilyn Stafford Italian activist Francesca Serio, Rome, vs1959 Marilyn Stafford Stafford’s portrait subjects ranged from scientist Albert Einstein to singer Edith Piaf, model Twiggy to actress Sharon Tate, actor Lee Marvin to author Alberto Moravia. They were photographed not in the studio but at home or out and about having fun. As a fashion photographer, she pioneered ready-to-wear outdoor shoots in the streets of Paris. As a press photographer, she captured the suffering of refugee women and children in Tunisia, fleeing the brutality of the Franco-Algerian war of independence. As a social and political commentator, she photographed the daily life of Lebanese villagers, cows being milked in an Indian dairy, Indira Ghandi on the campaign trail. His unposed, deceptively casual style masked a keen and well-trained eye for composition and form. Girl with a bottle of milk, Cit Lesage-Bullourde, Paris, c1950 Marilyn Stafford Model Twiggy with the London press, 1970 Marilyn Stafford From the late 1940s to the 1980s, she lived and photographed in New York, Paris, Rome, Beirut and London, for a few years with British journalist Robin Stafford, her second husband. In London, she co-founded her own agency with the French photographer Michel Arnaud specializing in international fashion. Fashion was his bread and butter, but social observation was his art, from children in the slums of Paris to rape victims in Bengal, to fruit vendors and tinsmiths at work in a Tripoli market. Photography, when used honestly, is a witness, a powerful testimony to the human experience,” she said in a recent interview. Photography, when used honestly, is a witness, a powerful testimony to the human experience Marilyn Stafford When she retired in the 1980s, her work, published in international magazines and newspapers, disappeared. Photographers don’t age, they just get blurry, she commented with typically wry humor. But recent years have seen a rediscovery and reassessment of her status as a pioneering artist, working globally in a range of photographic genres. Baalbek, Lebanon, 1960 Marilyn Stafford Indira Gandhi, New Delhi, 1972 Marilyn Stafford In 2017 the The Marilyn Stafford FotoReportage Award has been established , with the support of Nikon, providing an annual scholarship of 2,000 to female documentary photographers around the world working on social, environmental, economic or cultural projects. The retrospective held in Brighton, near his Sussex home, last year and the publication of Marilyn Stafford: A Life in Photography, has been organized by Nina Emett who, it turns out, is the niece of a former colleague. Serendipity lifted her pretty head, Stafford said. It was fate. Marilyn Jean Gerson; born in Cleveland, Ohio on December 5, 1925; married first Joseph Kohn (marriage dissolved); 1956 Robin Stafford (died 2017; one daughter; marriage dissolved), thirdly Joo Manuel Viera (deceased); died Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex, on January 2, 2023. Marilyn Stafford, by Nina Emett Nina Emmet

