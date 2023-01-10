Michelle Ochs would like to suggest a change of mood.

In 2023, can we please swap the French Girl Style for the American Woman Style? asks the New York designer, who counts Blake Lively and Lupita Nyongo among his fans. Honestly, I think it’s funny that people think French Girl is a gender, but American Woman isn’t. I want to represent us like this. If the French is aggressively understated, the American is the one who dresses strong, has places to go, and needs to arrive on time, looking strong and smart. I think in 2023, American Woman Style is going to rule.

Michelle Ochs in her own design. WWD // Getty Images

She’s really onto something. In recent months, designers have conquered the CFDA Award, which are considered a State of the Union style industry for the Americas. For the first time ever, women have won three of the four major design awards at the annual Womenswear Designer of the Year (Catherine Holstein of Khaite), menswear designer of the Year (Emily Bode de Bode) and Emerging Designer of the Year (Elena Vélez). Californian laid-back mogul Emma Grede and jeweler Lynn Stark have also won trophies on larger design teams. Meanwhile, U.S. women-led labels enjoyed a banner year at retail, reporting larger orders from global style hubs such as SSENSE and Net-a-Porter, and increased demand for rugs. red from leading designers. In the mass market, Olympia Gayot has pushed ultra-American outfitter J.Crew to buzzworthy status with her everyday, elevated ethos.

These successes are all very real. They also come at a time when pay gaps and investment biases maintain a glass ceiling that can seem unbreakable for many American fashion women, even when armed with a pair of Brother Vellies Stiletto Heels. After all, only 2.3% of all venture capital funds fund female-led brands, according to the harvard business review. McKinsey points out that most jobs in finance are still held by men, and Time notes that women are still more numerous in MBA programs (a record number is still below 50%). I’ve been told my business looks flimsy and unanchored without a man on board, says Susan Korn, the downtown artist behind the viral accessories brand Suzanne Alexandra. It’s very cool to say you support women and people of color, but when it comes to writing checks, I found that venture capital funds find us risky as investments. It makes me want to scream, of course. But it also makes me very excited to prove them wrong.

Susan Korn (center) at her Spring 2023 fashion presentation. Getty Images

Carly Cushnie accepted. The CFDA board member (and former partner of Michelle Ochs) had won industry awards, secured retailers like Net-a-Porter and Farfetch, and dressed everyone from Rihanna to J.Lo . Then she meets the boss of a major European fashion conglomerate looking to invest in American talent. He looked at our sales and said, “You’re doing way better than other designers thought you were doing everything right! A few months later, the fashion mogul invests in this other designer, a man. He literally said we had it all to ourselves, and it didn’t matter! I thought to myself, is it because I am a woman? Because I’m black? Both? I was puzzled, Cushnie sighs, noting that she later heard the mogul tout his belief that male designers are more creative because they have to imagine themselves in a female body to design for it! she laughs. Of course we have to be Following creative to create clothes that work in our real lives, and that’s why people love our clothes.

Pride in creating pieces for their own lives is a common thread running through these women-centric conversations. Everything I do, I ask, would I wear this? says Carly Marks, creative director of Puppets and Puppets, whose downtown slink dresses are Lucien’s unofficial uniforms. Whereas when a guy makes clothes, he thinks to himself: Would I like the look of a woman in this outfit? And that’s always what gets funded! It’s funny, because it’s not a joke.

Carly Marks appears on her Spring 2023 show for Puppets & Puppets. Fernanda Calfat // Getty Images

Add Like Hillary Taymour, 65% of our current sales are pants. Many of our loyal customers tell me that I was afraid to try on designer clothes before you did because they make me feel like my body doesn’t belong. These pieces are the fabric equivalent of a safe place…and I started creating because I needed them too. That instinct and confidence has earned Taymour a healthy boost in income, as well as Gucci and Marni collaborations. Meanwhile, Marks has recently secured orders from overseas retailers like Browns Fashion and Selfridges in London, as well as several notable South Korean boutiques. I think being a New York girl, they know there’s something cool and brave behind the designs. Everyone wants a piece. So I will fight to make sure that even if I neglect funding or investing, I will never neglect creativity.

Elena Velez before a fashion show. Sean Zanni // Getty Images

CFDA winner and Wisconsin native Elena Velez is even more outspoken when asked for her perspective on the gender gap in American fashion success. Unfortunately, I have far more urgent fires to put out, she said. To be honest, whether the dice were weighted or not, I never had the illusion that the game was going to be fair. Of course, this imbalance goes both ways: many designers miss big cash injections or blind faith from legacy houses. Yet others lack the hypnotic ingenuity and appeal that designers like Velez bring to every piece. Call it a feminine touch.