Louis Vuitton opens polka-dot Yayoi Kusama pop-up in Tokyo – Robb Report





Louis Vuitton is no stranger to spectacular pop-ups, and he’s now added a new Tokyo retrospective to the list. Over the past few years, the French fashion label has opened unique exhibition experiences from New York to California that have featured everything from modernized trunks to iconic kicks designed by the late Virgil Abloh. Now the house brought in a long-time collaborator Yayoi Kusama for a striking new pop-up that’s in a world of its own. A view of the exterior of the bustling Harajuku pop-up. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton The dynamic new pop-up is set in Kusama’s hometown of Harajuku, Tokyo, with larger-than-life installations and colorful decorations designed to grab your attention. The experience begins as soon as you arrive, as the exterior of the building dons yellow polka-dot print decorations, alongside a huge co-branded sign alluding to the latest Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama collaboration. A look inside the space reveals their latest offerings and perhaps Kusama’s creative genius. The duo’s menswear offerings, staged in the store’s polka dot-laden interior. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton A massive sculpture by the Japanese artist awaits on the ground floor, sporting the designer’s signature red hair and a dazzling pair of sunglasses. The polka dots on the room shirt match the surrounding walls, which feature an inverted version of the print. You will also notice a set of disco balls filling the rooms, reminiscent of Kusama’s iconic narcissus garden installation that debuted in 1966. The spheres are used elsewhere in the space to form a striking interpretation of Louis Vuitton’s LV iconography. The Louis Vuitton logo reimagined in a group of disco balls during the pop-up. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton Throughout the Tokyo pop-up, models are dressed in the latest ready-to-wear and leather goods from Louis Vuitton and the latest collaboration from Kusama. The styles fuse the brand’s iconic silhouettes with Kusama’s iconographic patterns and colorful brushstrokes. In addition to handbags and apparel, the latest Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama offerings also include accessories and fragrances. This is the second collaboration between Kusama and Louis Vuitton, following their first release, under the creative direction of Marc Jacobs, which featured special-edition Speedy, Keepall and Neverfull handbags. The duo’s latest collection was first launched in Japan and China; it’s now available in all of the brand’s other global outposts. If you want to experience these yellow polka dots for yourself, you can visit the Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama Harajuku pop-up store at 6-35-6 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0001 by January 22. .

