Fashion
Text exchange of Kate and Meghan’s feisty bridesmaid dress revealed in Prince Harry’s memoir Spare
Prince Harry reveals how the British press scared him and his wife off, claims Camilla leaked private conversations and reveals a physical altercation with Prince William. Video / TVI
The explosive text exchange at the center of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markles infamous pre-wedding feud has finally been laid bare.
In his memoirs, SparePrince Harry has detailed exactly what was said between the two women that led to him finding Meghan on the floor sobbing, reports the Daily Mail.
The Duke of Sussex, 38, wrote that Kate texted him the week of their wedding in May 2018 about a problem with his daughter Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid outfit.
Their text exchange would be as follows:
Kate: Charlotte’s dress is too big. Too long, too loose. She cried when she tried it on at home.
Megan: Right. And I told you the tailor’s been here since 8:00 a.m. Here. At the KP. Can you take Charlotte to have her touched up, like other moms do?
Kate: No. All dresses must be redone.
Megan: I don’t know what else to say. If the dress doesn’t fit, please take Charlotte to see Ajay. He waited all day.
Kate: Fine.
French haute couture dresses had been sewn by hand only from [the bridesmaids] measurements, so it was no surprise they needed alterations, Harry said of the dresses, which were custom made by then-Givenchy creative director Clare Waight Keller, who also designed the dress. bride of Meghan.
Meg didn’t respond to Kate right away. Yes, she had endless wedding-related texts, but she mostly dealt with the chaos surrounding her father. So the next morning she texted Kate that our tailor was there, Harry wrote.
At that point, according to Harry, Kate rejected the offer, demanding that all the dresses be redone and that her own wedding dress designer, Sarah Burton, agree with her.
Meg asked if Kate was aware of what was going on at the moment. With his father. Kate said she was well aware, but the dresses. And the wedding is in four days! Harry wrote, to which his wife reportedly replied curtly: Yes, Kate, I know.
According to Harry, Kate also expressed issues with the way Meg was planning her wedding. Something about a party for the page boys? It was back and forth.
Harry went on to explain that his wife finally replied to Kate: I don’t know what else to say. If the dress doesn’t fit, please take Charlotte to see Ajay. He waited all day.
Alright, he said, Kate answered.
In his memoir, Harry says that when he came home to find Meghan on the floor sobbing, he didn’t consider Kate’s behavior to be malicious, telling her fiancé she didn’t want him make of bad.
The latest revelations about Meghan and Kates feud come after Harry lashed out at his brother and sister-in-law in a heated interview with British journalist Tom Bradby on ITV.
He claimed the pair chilled his wife from the start, due to stereotypes, based on her being an American actress, divorced and biracial.
I don’t think they expected me to get into a relationship with someone like Meghan, who has had a successful career, he told Bradby.
Harry also claimed that the Meghan vs. Kate competition had grown very quickly.
You can’t hide from it, especially in my family, newspapers are laid out in every palace house around.
So, yeah, it creates that competition and if you’re the new kid on the block that’s stealing the show. You did not ask to be brought to light. The British press decided that for you because they sell newspapers.
|
