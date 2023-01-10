With a pearl necklace, Vivienne Westwood revolutionized men’s fashion for Gen-Z

Vivienne Westwood’s name is synonymous with iconoclasm, rebellion, the subversion of norms and the bold and brash intrusion of punk. The iconic designer died on December 29, 2022 at the age of 81. His legacy is well known and well deserved. (If you are unfamiliar, start learn here.)

But on hearing the news of her passing, my thoughts didn’t immediately turn to SEX, the infamous London boutique she opened in 1971 with Malcom McLaren, the equally infamous manager of the Sex Pistols (who, yes, she was getting dressed). Nor did I find myself reflecting on his activist work, his later collections, or his vast and undeniable influence on fashion over the past half-century.

McLaren and Westwood in 1977. mirrorpix // Getty Images

Instead, I found myself thinking about a pearl necklace adorned with Westwood’s Orb logo, and how that necklace blew up the trappings of traditional masculinity for young Gen Z men, leaving in their place a new and exciting approach to fashion that will (we hope) guide them for years to come. Because even if she is no longer with us, what Dame Vivienne Westwood means for menswear in 2023 is freedom: tradition and couture reversed, androgyny and gender decoded and broken down.

Westwood in 2017. Ian Gavan // Getty Images

The first time Westwood caught my eye in my adult life was in 2020. It was through thirsty TikTokkers: young LA-based princes with millions of followers who ardently sport which was first designed in 1987. It was an epidemic within a pandemic: cisgender, straight teens and 20-somethings who had always identified as masculine were suddenly stringing single-strand beads.

Everywhere I went that year, the Westwood pearl necklace was present. The boys paired them with gray sweatpants and white tank tops. Girls, myself included, wore them with everything from dresses to sweaters to shirts. This necklace from that year was a symbol of being in the know. If people couldn’t afford genuine ones, well, there were entire TikTok series posted on where to buy quality fakes. It was so cool because it was Vivienne Westwood, of course. It was even cooler because it was a step into the slightly more gendered world of fashion that the present moment favors, that Westwood has always encouraged.

Vivienne Westwood mini bas-relief necklace Vivienne Westwood mini bas-relief necklace

After pearl necklaces, micro-trend that they were, ceased to be the focus of all influencer content, the essence of Westwoods lingered in the air. It was as if, suddenly stronger and more fearless, the boys were doing Following. A small fingernail painted here or there. A long skirt sported, occasionally. Androgyny was seeping into our skin and Vivienne Westwood was leading the revolution.

It was impossible to miss the boys becoming less rigid in their fashion, more inclined to wear necklaces after breaking the initial ice with this beaded Orb chain. As Gen-Z, who already dictated shopping cycles and major trends, became familiar with and accustomed to fashion, Westwood remained on the tip of many tongues. The men I know who couldn’t tell you the difference between a bomber jacket and a racing jacket know its name, recognize its logo, and might even be able to guess if a piece of tartan fabric belongs to it. From TikTok to Timothe Chalamet, it’s cool for cool guys to bend this generation’s conventional gender norms, and it’s largely because of her.

Timothe Chalamet wearing a Vivienne Westwood beaded choker and sweater at the ‘Bones and All’ photoshoot in Rome. Mondadori Wallet

With taboos and tradition peeled away, you simply can’t ignore the effect Vivienne Westwood has had on youth fashion even now, and the effect this pearl necklace has had on Gen-Z men. . When such a traditionally feminine signifier is suddenly embraced by boys, followed in costume by more androgynous silhouettes, textures, colors and designs, it shows us that the future of fashion is malleable and morphable, and will departs from the rules in a very punk way. A very Vivienne Westwood way.

Trishna Rikhy is the Associate Style Commerce Editor at Esquire. Previously, his writings have appeared in Vogue Runway, PAPER Magazine, V Magazine, V MAN, etc. She’s based in New York, but can probably be found wherever the strongest cup of coffee is.