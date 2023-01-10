Behind the scenes of James and Helen’s wedding | MASTERPIECE

The wedding bells were ringing All creatures big and smallThe Season 3 premiere as James and Helen said their long-awaited “yes” in a heartfelt yet hilarious ceremony filled with dogs, rubber boots and tender wishes. Celebrate the happy couple’s union as you go behind the scenes with Nicholas Ralph (James Herriot), Rachel Shenton (Helen Alderson) and some of the others who brought the big day to life. You will discover some very special guests, the design of Helen’s wedding dress, the cake and much more!

Nicholas Ralph (James Herriot) I remember getting the script and smiling like a Cheshire cat all the way through, reading it from page one to the end. And what we did when we got it was we sent a message to each other. “Have you ever read this passage? “Have you reached this stage yet?” “Have you seen this?” Because it was just awesome. It was moving at times, it was poignant and there was drama, but at the same time it was funny to laugh at. Some of the stuff between Siegfried and Tristan, losing the ring, some shining moments. And then cut to film it, it was the same, it was wonderful. The church was magnificent. The dress they made for Rachel was amazing. And on the day, Alf WhiteJames Herriot is his pen nameAlf White’s children, Jim and Rosie, were there. Alf’s son and daughter have come to see their fictional parents get married! It was so charming. Rosie shed a tear, we had our picture taken, it was wonderful. And every time I see her, she always starts by saying “Hello, dad”. I think it was just special. And on the back end of Season 2, with the engagement and everything, it looked like something we were expecting. Admittedly, my character was waiting. It was like a crescendo. It was like fireworks, a party. I liked it.

Rachel Shenton (Helen Herriot) It was kind of cold because we filmed that quite early in the series. I think it was around March, but the sun came out. What’s really good about these scenes is that everyone is there. So you have Tony [Pitts] and Imogen [Clawson] who play my dad and my sister Jenny, and then you have James’ parents and the whole Skeldale gang, and everyone is there together. It’s really a rare thing, because usually you’re kind of in your own pockets making various songs. So being together is always a good laugh. Alf Wights’ children, Rosie and Jim, were there. It was a bit surreal. It must have been surreal for them too, because we’re playing their parents, so they’re watching their parents get married! It’s a bit crazy. They came and we talked to them a bit before the scene and they watched the scene unfold. They are always so supportive and complementary to our versions of their parents. It was very special and we felt very lucky that they were there.

Costume designer Ros Little talks about Helen’s wedding dress and a new dress for Mrs. Hall Costume design sketch by Ros Little of Helen’s wedding dress and Mrs. Hall’s dress, with a fabric swatch of the wedding dress’ lace and a close-up of the print on Mrs. Hall’s dress. Lobby I knew they wanted it to be something they would do love. Helen had had another marriage almost before [to Hugh Hulton]and I already knew she would end up marrying James, so for the first wedding we found a very typical 1930s wedding dress to rent from [period costume supplier] Cosprop. It was in the kind of fashion that Wallis Simpson would wear, kind of a thin thing, and it was very nice. So the one for James had to be almost the opposite. But the main thing was that it fit Rachel, because she is very small, so she can’t be scalloped with too much fabric. We found this Italian lace to be absolutely gorgeous and fabulous. Fortunately, Melissa Gallant, the executive producer, said, “I wonder what it could be in lace?” and I was like, “Well, there’s this…because I already found it.” So we looked at some laces, this was of course the most expensive lace in the store, but it has to be. We dyed the silk [of the dress] a little darker than the lace so the design definitely shows, there would be no point in putting it against white and then it would just disappear. It would be a terrible mess. I had found something that was kind of along the lines of what I thought might work in terms of mode burning. It was this idea of ​​a nice fitted bodice and a skirt that would be full but not from the waist, it would be cut on the bias. And then we tried things. We thought, “Well, we love that neckline,” we didn’t expect to adopt the original neckline of the dress, but we did. “But we don’t want a round like that, we want that.” We needed long sleeves because we were shooting in March. Also, I think it’s more modest for a bride to have long sleeves anyway. So we worked on finding more flattering shapes [Rachel]. It does not matter the period itself, with a wedding dress it can be anything. It had to work with her figure and she had to feel very happy in it, because off the stage it was going to get more attention than her regular clothes, which people are interested in anyway. But that was the big deal, finding something that worked. We also received Mrs. Hall in a lovely richly colored dress that I had made for her for Helen’s wedding. In fact, it’s a copy of an original dress that really suited her. It was green, but I had found a company that made fabric reproductions, and they could make them in all kinds of colors. They could show me all the prints they could do and then I could choose any color I wanted. But you can also choose the scale, so it could have been bigger, but we scaled it down to that size. It’s just a simple and elegant dress.