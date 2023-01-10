Fashion
Behind the scenes of James and Helen’s wedding | MASTERPIECE
The wedding bells were ringing All creatures big and smallThe Season 3 premiere as James and Helen said their long-awaited “yes” in a heartfelt yet hilarious ceremony filled with dogs, rubber boots and tender wishes. Celebrate the happy couple’s union as you go behind the scenes with Nicholas Ralph (James Herriot), Rachel Shenton (Helen Alderson) and some of the others who brought the big day to life. You will discover some very special guests, the design of Helen’s wedding dress, the cake and much more!
Nicholas Ralph (James Herriot)
I remember getting the script and smiling like a Cheshire cat all the way through, reading it from page one to the end. And what we did when we got it was we sent a message to each other. “Have you ever read this passage? “Have you reached this stage yet?” “Have you seen this?” Because it was just awesome. It was moving at times, it was poignant and there was drama, but at the same time it was funny to laugh at. Some of the stuff between Siegfried and Tristan, losing the ring, some shining moments.
And then cut to film it, it was the same, it was wonderful. The church was magnificent. The dress they made for Rachel was amazing. And on the day, Alf WhiteJames Herriot is his pen nameAlf White’s children, Jim and Rosie, were there. Alf’s son and daughter have come to see their fictional parents get married! It was so charming. Rosie shed a tear, we had our picture taken, it was wonderful. And every time I see her, she always starts by saying “Hello, dad”.
I think it was just special. And on the back end of Season 2, with the engagement and everything, it looked like something we were expecting. Admittedly, my character was waiting. It was like a crescendo. It was like fireworks, a party. I liked it.
Rachel Shenton (Helen Herriot)
It was kind of cold because we filmed that quite early in the series. I think it was around March, but the sun came out. What’s really good about these scenes is that everyone is there. So you have Tony [Pitts] and Imogen [Clawson] who play my dad and my sister Jenny, and then you have James’ parents and the whole Skeldale gang, and everyone is there together. It’s really a rare thing, because usually you’re kind of in your own pockets making various songs. So being together is always a good laugh.
Alf Wights’ children, Rosie and Jim, were there. It was a bit surreal. It must have been surreal for them too, because we’re playing their parents, so they’re watching their parents get married! It’s a bit crazy. They came and we talked to them a bit before the scene and they watched the scene unfold. They are always so supportive and complementary to our versions of their parents. It was very special and we felt very lucky that they were there.
Costume designer Ros Little talks about Helen’s wedding dress and a new dress for Mrs. Hall
I knew they wanted it to be something they would do love. Helen had had another marriage almost before [to Hugh Hulton]and I already knew she would end up marrying James, so for the first wedding we found a very typical 1930s wedding dress to rent from [period costume supplier] Cosprop. It was in the kind of fashion that Wallis Simpson would wear, kind of a thin thing, and it was very nice. So the one for James had to be almost the opposite. But the main thing was that it fit Rachel, because she is very small, so she can’t be scalloped with too much fabric.
We found this Italian lace to be absolutely gorgeous and fabulous. Fortunately, Melissa Gallant, the executive producer, said, “I wonder what it could be in lace?” and I was like, “Well, there’s this…because I already found it.” So we looked at some laces, this was of course the most expensive lace in the store, but it has to be. We dyed the silk [of the dress] a little darker than the lace so the design definitely shows, there would be no point in putting it against white and then it would just disappear. It would be a terrible mess.
I had found something that was kind of along the lines of what I thought might work in terms of mode burning. It was this idea of a nice fitted bodice and a skirt that would be full but not from the waist, it would be cut on the bias. And then we tried things. We thought, “Well, we love that neckline,” we didn’t expect to adopt the original neckline of the dress, but we did. “But we don’t want a round like that, we want that.” We needed long sleeves because we were shooting in March. Also, I think it’s more modest for a bride to have long sleeves anyway.
So we worked on finding more flattering shapes [Rachel]. It does not matter the period itself, with a wedding dress it can be anything. It had to work with her figure and she had to feel very happy in it, because off the stage it was going to get more attention than her regular clothes, which people are interested in anyway. But that was the big deal, finding something that worked.
We also received Mrs. Hall in a lovely richly colored dress that I had made for her for Helen’s wedding. In fact, it’s a copy of an original dress that really suited her. It was green, but I had found a company that made fabric reproductions, and they could make them in all kinds of colors. They could show me all the prints they could do and then I could choose any color I wanted. But you can also choose the scale, so it could have been bigger, but we scaled it down to that size. It’s just a simple and elegant dress.
Food Stylist/Home Economist Bethany Heald Talks Wedding Cake
For the wedding cake, we did a lot of research on period cakes. I have a whole storyboard of different cakes from that era. We wanted it to be quite decadent and we thought Mrs. Hall would have pushed her boat and made a very special effort, so I made these little cameos with frosting. I used a modern silicone cameo mold, but I matched the modern mold to an antique mold which we found so beautiful. It was a really nice detail that you might not notice, but you have to look closely at the really nice cameos!
I had to make two matching wedding cakes, which was quite a challenge because we filmed eating the cake two weeks before we filmed Mrs Hall finishing making the cake. So the one I liked, I said to myself: “No, not two!” So there were two matching cakes, and a very smart lady from the art department did the top with plaster, and we found a very beautiful vintage bride and groom sitting on top. I love this cake. It’s really, really fabulous.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/masterpiece/specialfeatures/behind-the-scenes-of-james-and-helens-wedding/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Dolby is perfecting the in-car audio experience and sees the potential
- Coaching, defense and awareness central versus TCU
- Behind the scenes of James and Helen’s wedding | MASTERPIECE
- Caterpillar and Deere take on Google and Amazon in finding tech talent
- Zhao, diplomatic spokesperson for China’s ‘wolf warrior’, moves to new role
- There is no danger of a tsunami after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake hits northern Australia
- Nuclear boss urges UK government to back small nuclear reactor technology
- Hollywood Reporter: Atlanta’s TV and movie boom drives up real estate prices
- Business news live today: latest economic news, market news, economic and financial news
- New Apple leak reveals iPhone 15 price shock
- Trump NFT Mania Gets A Very Short Run As Sales Nearly Disappear
- Cricket urged the US to take action on safety following the death of a spectator