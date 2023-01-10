Chanel Beauty launches strategic products for men and women





Chanel launched the new Crème Riche Revitalisante N1 De Chanel, the Rouge Allure Velvet and the … [+] Allure Homme collection for men. Individual images courtesy of Chanel Beauty What is black and white, and red all over? In Chanel Beauty’s case, it’s not a diary, or even a sunburned penguin. This is Chanel’s new N1 Rich Conditioning Cream, Rouge Allure Velvet collection and Allure Homme collection for men. With hints of black, white and red in all three products, from the product itself to the packaging that envelops them, these three colors enrich these revolutionary beauty products. N1 De Chanel Revitalizing Rich Cream Camellia ceramides actually protect the skin from drying out. Camellia extract and ceramideNP are an intense element that retains moisture, leaving the skin supple. Chanel Research has developed the new N1 De Chanel rich revitalizing cream, a 100% natural product that anti-aging and cements the epidermis, preventing water loss. The new N1 De Chanel rich revitalizing cream that locks in hydration to the face. Photo courtesy of Chanel Beauty The red camellia is a fleshy, dense and radiant flower. Winter never takes him by surprise. It emerges when the weather becomes icy, revealing all its splendor, specify the notes of the cream. The camellia is always one step ahead, constantly working to produce new stems, new branches, new leaves, and when winter comes, new flowers. There lies the essence of a plant that can only exist and resist time, even for a long time, by developing and regenerating itself perpetually. The plant that we too often perceive as passive and fragile because of its fixity, is in fact fabulously powerful, continues the House. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Canada is known for its freezing winter temperatures, so it was the perfect place for Chanel Research to test the cream. With thirty volunteers who have dry to very dry skin with cold-related redness, they all spent an hour outside in 0.4C (32.7F) with a wind chill of -3.4C (25.9F). According to Chanel, redness in women was reduced by -61%, the skin appeared less dry by -93% and wrinkles were smoothed by -22%. Boosting skin cell vitality, De Chanel N1 Rich Revitalizing Cream is a solid choice for all skin types, especially those struggling with dry skin. Allure Homme, for men The Chanels Allure Homme line has been reinvented with the new Allure Homme and Allure Homme Sport sprays. A product for men to use in the bathroom, locker room, and touch-ups throughout the day. Japanese green citrus extract, an ingredient in Chanel, keeps your skin feeling comfortable, the House shares. Allure Homme and Allure Homme Sport All-Over Spray. Photo courtesy of Chanel Beauty. According to the notes of Chanel Beauty, The fresh, spicy and woody fragrance of Allure Homme, in a body spray with a fresh and hydrating scent. Its notes include bergamot and vetiver, with warm notes of tonka bean, cistus labdanum and black pepper from Madagascar that give the product a sillage. It’s housed in a square glass bottle with a taupe-inspired cylindrical cap. Its sibling, the Allure Homme Sport All-Over Spray, is a balance of freshness and sensuality, Chanel shares. Its notes include Italian mandarin, cedar, tonka bean and white musk. Presented in a black cylindrical bottle with red and white font, it is masculine and convenient to carry in a gym bag or briefcase. Rouge Allure Velvet With twenty new shades of lipstick, Chanel creates, as they note, a vision of a singular and plural red, both daring and delicate, iconoclastic and timeless, radical and eternal. With six key shades: soft Libre (62), Abstract (69), La Faborite (43), Rouge Charnel (56), Rouge Feu (57) and Rouge Vie (58). Made in variations of red, Rouge Allure Velvet lipsticks are long-wearing with shea butter and … [+] castor oil. Photo courtesy of Chanel Beauty With the words of Gabrielle Chanel as inspiration: If you’re sad or heartbroken, put on makeup, dress up, add more lipstick and attack, the House has created a formula that lasts and commands attention. To achieve this long-lasting hold, the lipsticks contain castor oil and shea butter. From these shades, 14 rich color variations, meticulously crafted tones and shades, play out like the notes of a range, ranging from soft, delicate beige and rosewood to intense crimson, Chanel says. These three Chanel Beauty products breathe skin, strong, long-lasting lip color, and a men’s fragrance that does it from morning to night. The House creates quality inclusive products for men and women, testing them on humans like they have the Crème Riche Revitalisante N1 De Chanel.

