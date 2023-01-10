Fashion
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s Best Twinning Moments Revealed
Laura Sutcliffe
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are two very well-dressed royals. We compare all the times when the wife of Prince William and the wife of Prince Harry dressed the same way.
The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex have impeccable dress sense! Both ladies have their own personal style that many women around the world like to emulate.
Princess Kate’s style is slightly more regal, while Meghan’s wardrobe is modern and relaxed, but still chic.
WATCH: Kate Middleton’s best outfits of the past ten years
Despite their style differences, the two ladies have totally matched their wardrobes in the past! We recap all the times Kate and Meghan have dressed alike.
monochrome monarchy
We’ll start with the most recent. In 2022, Meghan and Kate went all monochromatic on us.
Kate delighted fans wearing a stunning black and white off-the-shoulder dress by Roland Mouret at the premiere of Top Gun Maverick and Meghan opted for a similar look but in jumpsuit form when visiting New York.
MORE: These are Meghan Markle’s must-have pajamas and we need a pair right away
Checkmate
Last month, mother-of-three Kate made a festive statement in tartan as she stepped out to plant a tree in memory of the late Queen as part of a global green initiative. For the outdoor event, she donned her beloved Holland Cooper double-breasted tartan coat.
Duchess Meghan wore an extremely similar style in 2018, when she and Prince Harry traveled to Edinburgh for their official trip to Scotland. Meghan braved the cold in a patriotic tartan coat from Burberry. The coat has the same blue and green plaid print and was a winter staple. The two royal ladies are amazing!
MORE: Princess Kate’s Most Wanted Fashion Looks Might Surprise You
Checkered Princess
Plaid is loved by the royal family and Meghan looks stunning in this belted wrap coat.
In 2017, Kate wore this plaid number in Manchester. Stunning!
Lovely in red
Kate memorably wore this beautiful red dress in 2016 while visiting Canada. Her Preen dress was one of the standout elements of the trip.
Also in 2016, Meghan appeared on the Today’s show in the United States wearing a similar look. It even has the same ultra-feminine flippy skirt.
Lovely in lace
Meghan and Kate donned lace dresses by Diane Von Furstenberg. The 75-year-old fashion designer took to Instagram in December, posting two images of Princess Kate and Meghan wearing the same lace dress from her DVF brand, but in different lengths.
She joked, “Once upon a time there were two beautiful women who married two kind and handsome princes…(here both wearing the same @dvf dress called Zorita),” she captioned the post. “I wish them all peace and love for the new year!”
camel queens
In January 2020, in one of her final appearances as a working royal, Meghan Markle walked into Canada House with husband Prince Harry wearing a satin skirt, top turtleneck, Jimmy Choo high heels and a stunning camel coat from Reiss. It was a big hit with buyers, who put themselves on a waiting list to get it after the royal wore it.
In November 2022, the Princess of Wales traveled to Scarborough wearing a sumptuous beige overcoat by Max&Co layered over a beige turtleneck knit dress with long sleeves, a bodycon fit and a beige Boden belt.
To hit him
Ok so our last dress is not exactly the same but both dresses are from Self Portrait and additionally they are both designed in mint green. In 2016, Meghan made her way to the Woman of the Year awards wearing this stunning guipure lace maxi dress with a V-neck.
During the 2022 Royal Caribbean Tour, Kate wore this stunning mint green dress while visiting a primary school in the Bahamas, which featured button detailing and delicate puff sleeves.
Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up for The Royal Explainer newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/fashion/royal-style/20230109161305/kate-middleton-and-meghan-markle-twinning-fashion-moments/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Syrians in Sweden
- Hyperresistant mosquitoes in Asia pose growing threat: study
- These are 12 serious past human rights violations admitted by President Joko Widodo
- US Navy says seized Iranian assault rifles bound for Yemen
- Why California Hospitals Struggle to Meet the Earthquake Safety Deadline | Health Leaders Media
- Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 6a reportedly support 5G in latest beta, with rollout planned for Q1 2023
- PM Modi congratulates RRR team after Golden Globes win for Naatu Naatu
- Tennis Sofia Kenin makes quarters in Hobart
- Why Reese Witherspoon, Rita Wilson and More Are Bombing Nicole Kidman’s Bare Back Photo
- Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan condemns Sharif-led government for ‘irresponsible statements’ on Taliban
- Microsoft’s $10B Investment in OpenAI Gives Google Competitor a Boost
- Doctor-designed Xtrim Bollywood Dance Fitness Class, Wed, Jan 25, 2023, 7:00 PM