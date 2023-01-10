Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s Best Twinning Moments Revealed











09 January 2023 – 14:43 GMT





Laura Sutcliffe



Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are two very well-dressed royals. We compare all the times when the wife of Prince William and the wife of Prince Harry dressed the same way.



The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex have impeccable dress sense! Both ladies have their own personal style that many women around the world like to emulate.

Princess Kate’s style is slightly more regal, while Meghan’s wardrobe is modern and relaxed, but still chic.

WATCH: Kate Middleton’s best outfits of the past ten years

Loading player…

Despite their style differences, the two ladies have totally matched their wardrobes in the past! We recap all the times Kate and Meghan have dressed alike.

monochrome monarchy

We’ll start with the most recent. In 2022, Meghan and Kate went all monochromatic on us.

Kate delighted fans wearing a stunning black and white off-the-shoulder dress by Roland Mouret at the premiere of Top Gun Maverick and Meghan opted for a similar look but in jumpsuit form when visiting New York.

MORE: These are Meghan Markle’s must-have pajamas and we need a pair right away

Checkmate

Last month, mother-of-three Kate made a festive statement in tartan as she stepped out to plant a tree in memory of the late Queen as part of a global green initiative. For the outdoor event, she donned her beloved Holland Cooper double-breasted tartan coat.

Duchess Meghan wore an extremely similar style in 2018, when she and Prince Harry traveled to Edinburgh for their official trip to Scotland. Meghan braved the cold in a patriotic tartan coat from Burberry. The coat has the same blue and green plaid print and was a winter staple. The two royal ladies are amazing!

MORE: Princess Kate’s Most Wanted Fashion Looks Might Surprise You

Checkered Princess

Plaid is loved by the royal family and Meghan looks stunning in this belted wrap coat.

In 2017, Kate wore this plaid number in Manchester. Stunning!

Lovely in red

Kate memorably wore this beautiful red dress in 2016 while visiting Canada. Her Preen dress was one of the standout elements of the trip.

Also in 2016, Meghan appeared on the Today’s show in the United States wearing a similar look. It even has the same ultra-feminine flippy skirt.

Lovely in lace

Meghan and Kate donned lace dresses by Diane Von Furstenberg. The 75-year-old fashion designer took to Instagram in December, posting two images of Princess Kate and Meghan wearing the same lace dress from her DVF brand, but in different lengths.

She joked, “Once upon a time there were two beautiful women who married two kind and handsome princes…(here both wearing the same @dvf dress called Zorita),” she captioned the post. “I wish them all peace and love for the new year!”

camel queens

In January 2020, in one of her final appearances as a working royal, Meghan Markle walked into Canada House with husband Prince Harry wearing a satin skirt, top turtleneck, Jimmy Choo high heels and a stunning camel coat from Reiss. It was a big hit with buyers, who put themselves on a waiting list to get it after the royal wore it.

In November 2022, the Princess of Wales traveled to Scarborough wearing a sumptuous beige overcoat by Max&Co layered over a beige turtleneck knit dress with long sleeves, a bodycon fit and a beige Boden belt.

To hit him

Ok so our last dress is not exactly the same but both dresses are from Self Portrait and additionally they are both designed in mint green. In 2016, Meghan made her way to the Woman of the Year awards wearing this stunning guipure lace maxi dress with a V-neck.

During the 2022 Royal Caribbean Tour, Kate wore this stunning mint green dress while visiting a primary school in the Bahamas, which featured button detailing and delicate puff sleeves.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up for The Royal Explainer newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.