Best baby names for boys and girls: Vintage names are coming back into fashion, but critics call them sad and beige

If you are looking for the perfect baby name, try taking a look at your family history.

It turns out that some fashionable names from generations ago, like Esther for a girl and Archibald for a boy, are coming back into fashion.

Baby naming consultant Michelle took to Instagram to reveal which old vintage baby names are going new again.

Michelle lists a number of first names for girls and boys, such as Genevieve and Caspian.

Old Vintage Names: timeless, beautiful, elegant, she said.

They are brand new again. And I love them!!

The girls’ name again proving new included Posey for a girl and Silas for a boy. Credit: Eric O’Connell / Getty Images

Some girls’ names highlighted in the video, which has been liked over 170,000 times, include Posey, Clara and Adeline.

While the names of boys mentioned include: Walter, Milton and the Greek and Latin name Silas which means the woods or the forest.

Along with listing vintage names, Michelle also gave expectant parents a tip on where to find adorable baby names.

A gentle reminder to revisit your family history, she began.

You might find a name from generations ago that fits so perfectly into your little family today.

And how special to know that it was a beloved name many years ago!

People with the old names took to the comments to share their thoughts on the names.

I am an Esther! Very rare these days but I appreciate the thought my parents put into it, said one.

I am Aurelia. So proud to bear this name. It’s so special and beautiful. Never meet someone with the same name, writes another.

While a third commenter took inspiration from an older family member: My 3-week-old is Dorothy, after my great-grandmother.

However, others weren’t impressed with the names.

Sad beige names for sad beige children, it was written.

With one name, but who can’t find the right note for another: I’m sorry, but Archibald?

Some people hated the names, with one commenter calling them beige. Credit: Jose Luis Pelaez Inc / Getty Images

Vintage girl names that are becoming popular again

Aurelia

Posey

Effie

Elsie

Edith

Esther

Betty

Vivienne

Hattie

Goldie

birdie

Alto

Polly

winny

Clear

Dorothy

Ida

olive

Zelda

Adeline

bowl

Genevieve

Hazelnut

Vintage boy names that are popular again

Walter

Ted

Winston

August

Archibald

Milton

Silas

Harris

Wiley

Max

Stanley

Finnish

Benedict

Otto

Olivier

Miles

Theodore

Quentin

Grover

Ezra

Caspian

Vance

Jasper

