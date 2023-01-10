Jamie Lee Curtis sparks mixed reaction with revealing dress





Jamie Lee Curtis wears Tom Ford in the February issue of British Vogue. (Greg Williams) Jamie Lee Curtis sparked mixed reactions with a Tom Ford dress worn in an issue of British Vogue. For the February issue of the fashion bible, the 64-year-old star wore a daring cutout dress by American designer Ford. Exposing parts of her body with sheer fabric, the dress showcased Curtis’ refined figure – a fact that many social media users celebrated. Read more: Jamie Lee Curtis opens up about transphobia and ‘people who want to destroy’ his daughter Many fans were quick to praise the actor after Vogue posted the image on their PageInstagramwith one person writing: Always beautiful! She looks amazing, added another. A beautiful and strong woman who still has a beautiful body and is obviously proud of it. Good for her. You can be fabulous at any age. JLC has always been an absolute queen, wrote a third. “What a dress, what a woman,” a fourth person commented. Jamie Lee Curtis has been featured in British Vogue’s annual Hollywood Portfolio. (Greg Williams) But not all of the comments were so supportive, with some Instagram users taking aim at Curtis’ dress choice and age. “Of all the dresses they could have put on her,” one user wrote. “Talented and beautiful woman… hideous dress!” commented another. “The dress [is] not flattering at all,” added another. “Why is she dressed this way when she could make the most of what she is, more sophisticated. I am sorry. Big mistake.” “Not flattering at all,” a fourth person commented. The 64-year-old actor starred in British Vogues Annual Hollywood Portfolio which seeks to celebrate 31 actors at the top of their game ahead of the 2023 awards season. Curtis was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in Anything, Anywhere, Anything at this year’s Golden Globes — and similar odds rewards this season are expected. In the issue, which hits newsstands Jan. 24, Curtis said the advice she would give her young self is: The same advice I give young people who want to do what I can do: It’s so fast you’ll be shocked at how fast it all goes. Try to be in the moment. The story continues Read more: Jamie Lee Curtis slams ‘baby nepo’ debate as ‘designed to diminish and hurt’ The Curtis dress is reminiscent of the cutout dress Jennifer Lopez wore to the premiere of her Netflix special, Halftime, last year – which was also designed by Tom Ford. Jennifer Lopez wore a Tom Ford look last year to the premiere of her Netflix special, Halftime. (Getty Pictures) Other celebrities featured in British Vogues’ annual Hollywood portfolio include Normal Peoples Paul Mescal, Curtis Everything Everywhere All At Once co-star Michelle Yeoh and Kate Hudson. Read more: Jamie Lee Curtis, 63, says Botox can ‘make big wrinkles disappear’ but ‘then you look like a plastic figure’ Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Eddie Redmayne, Michelle Williams and The Crowns Emma Corrin also feature in the issue. The February issue of British Vogue is available on newsstands and for digital download from Tuesday 24 January. Watch: 2023 Golden Globe presenters revealed

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/jamie-lee-curtis-revealing-tom-ford-dress-british-vogue-160953700.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

