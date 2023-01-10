Rapha takes up to 60% off during its end of season sale





Winter doesn’t have to signal hibernation, especially if you’re properly dressed for it. If you’re tired of rolling around in your sneaker and staying indoors, opt for new Rapha layers to help you brave the cold. Now’s a great time to pick up some isolated pieces from the brand, as it’s currently offering up to 60% off select bestsellers as part of its . If you’re looking for serious protection from the elements, you can grab the Men’s Pro Team Insulated for $294, over 30% off the normal list price. Men is currently $136, down from $210, while women is only $55 in select colors, down from $185 previously. You can also grab a pair of for as little as $9, select the colors of their for $8, and a case for $18. We have collected some of the Hang in there if you’re not sure what to get, then take advantage of these major price drops on cold weather cycling clothing before the season ends. More Cycling Shop Rapha’s End of Season Winter Sale leg heat Rapha Pro Team Knee Pads Now 30% off Keep your legs warm and dry with a pair of Pro Team Heaters. Windproof and water resistant, they will stay in place with silicone grips and help increase your rider’s visibility in low light conditions. Elemental Protection Rapha Trail Gore-Tex Infinium Women’s Jacket Now 60% off Wind, water and sweat, this jacket blocks it all. With underarm gussets for ease of movement, a hoody big enough to hold a helmet, and abrasion-resistant nylon, this is the ultimate jacket to take on the trails. Mid-weight overlay Rapha Classic Women’s Long Sleeve Jersey Now 70% off This midweight merino jersey wicks sweat and keeps you warm when needed. It also has three back pockets to store your things on the fly. Superior insulation Rapha Brevet Men’s Insulated Jacket Now 30% off Lightweight and packable, the Brevet Insulated Jacket features Polartec Alpha insulation for excellent warmth and reflective details for rider visibility. Looks damn good too. MTB Comfort Rapha Trail Socks Now 46% off Rugged yet comfortable, breathable yet warming, this is the perfect pair for your next hike. Head heat Rapha Merino Headband Now 40% off This knitted merino headband is packable and lightweight, making it easy to take off and pack away on the go. Wear it around the ears and keep your gaming fan going. Recovery comfort Rapha Men’s Logo Hoodie Now 40% off Warm, easy-going and extremely soft, this organic cotton hoodie is perfect for relaxing after a ride. warm raincoat Rapha Men’s Pro Team Insulated Gore-Tex Rain Jacket Now 30% off Equipped with a Gore-Tex Paclite Plus membrane, it is them jacket to wear in snow, rain and wet conditions. Waterproof and breathable, this piece features an elasticated waistband, zipped cuffs and a stand-up collar for added warmth. Business Writer Kevin Cortez is the business editor for Popular Mechanics, Bicycling, and Runners World. A culture and product reporter for more than nine years, he’s covered everything from menswear and sneakers to e-bikes and video games. He was most recently the style editor for a leading product recommendation site and previously covered the music and podcasting industries at Mass Appeal and The AV Club. In his spare time, he walks his perfect little dog, Cash, and reads graphic novels. He has also written for Leafly, Input, Vulture and Genius. This content is imported from OpenWeb. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

