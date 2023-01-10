Rita Ora ditches her bra and wears black panties with sheer lace dress for pre-Golden Globes party

Rita Ora left little to the imagination when she stepped out with Taika Waititi at a pre-Golden Globes party in West Hollywood on Sunday.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter showed up to the event in a sheer lace dress with no bra underneath.

She added a pair of tiny black underwear to her outfit which gripped her impressive back.

She stood on black high heels. The back of her hair was pulled up into a tight bun while the locks in front framed her smiling face.

The Poison singer painted her lips light pink and dark blue eyeshadow made her eyes stand out.

She wore her huge heart-shaped diamond earrings. Her earrings hung down to her slender shoulders.

The better half of Ora, 47, donned a black velvet blazer over a dark gray button-up shirt and matching trousers.

A gold necklace dangled from the top button of his fancy shirt. His normally long hair was shaved close to his head.

Rita and Taika met in 2018 although they didn’t spark dating rumors until three years later in 2021.

The pair gained quite a bit of attention later that year after they were seen kissing on a balcony with Westworld star Tessa Thompson.

In August last year, a source said Peoplethat the couple had married in a “small ceremony”.

Ora and Waititi aren’t nominated for any Golden Globes this year, but will likely attend the ceremony. Taika’s Jojo Rabbit was previously nominated for Best Musical or Comedy Film.

The year ahead promises to be a busy one for the two stars with Ora looking forward to her new single You Only Love Me, due out later this month.

Meanwhile, Waititi’s new film Next Goal Win – which he wrote and directed – which follows American Samoa as they lost a FIFA match 31-0 in 2001.

Will Arnett, Elisabeth Moss and Michael Fassbender are set to star in the film.