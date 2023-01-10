This haute couture collection will be auctioned at Paris Fashion Week – Robb Report





Paris Fashion Week shows aim to shine a light on styles of the future, but Christie’s upcoming auction is dedicated to the looks of the past. The sold online, which takes place January 11-25, features 114 haute couture pieces from some of the most prolific designers of the 20th century. Think Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld and Hubert de Givenchy, to name but a few. The VWS collection was amassed by a family fleeing persecution from the Tsarist Empire of Russia in the early 1900s. VWS are the initials of the family’s patriarch, who traveled it from Russia to China to France, collecting objects of art, fashion and decoration. Pieces from the VWS collection. Christie’s Dating mainly from the 1970s, 80s and 90s, the couture of the Fashion Week sale highlights the skill and craftsmanship of various big names in fashion. The collection includes cocktail dresses, suits and embroidered garments that promise lots of color, elegance and drama. Take for example the 80s Chanel purple velvet dress completely covered in pearls (high estimate: $6,449/€6,000) or the Yves Saint Laurent jacket adorned with sequins, gemstones and gold leather (high estimate: 5 $374/€5000) There are also more sober pieces, like a black velvet ensemble by Hubert de Givenchy which dates from 1979 and pays homage to Elsa Schiaparelli (high estimate: $1289/€1200). Pieces from the VWS collection. Christie’s Prices range from $425 (€400) to $4,250 (€4,000) each, but items may well cost more. Indeed, two pieces from the VWS collection have already achieved impressive figures during the Christie’s Exceptional Sale in December: a Chanel coat and skirt from 1996-97 reached more than 10 times the high presale estimate and sold nearly $300,000 (€277,200), while a 1988 Yves Saint Laurent jacket and skirt from six times the high estimate sold for just over $162,000 (€151,200). The collection will be exhibited in Paris from January 19 to 25. Christie’s announces that 5% of the proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris. Consider it sewing for a good cause, then.

